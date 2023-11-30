I'm A Celebrity first look: Josie Gibson squirms as she takes on mystery creature

I'm A Celebrity: Josie Gibson squirms as she takes on the Barbaric Barbershop

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity's first look shows Frankie Dettori, Fred Sirieix, Danielle Harold, Josie Gibson and Marvin Humes take on the Barbaric Barbershop.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! has shared a first look of the latest Bushtucker Trial taking place on Thursday evening's episode.

Josie Gibson, Fred Sirieix, Marvin Humes, Frankie Dettori and Danielle Harold will take on the Barbaric Barbershop, with the rest of the camp taking on the same task on Friday evening.

Prior to the task, the viewers were given the chance to vote for which critter each celebrity would have to endure during the challenge.

The first look video shows that Fred Sirieix and Marvin Humes are given snakes, while Frankie Dettori is joined by cockroaches.

Frankie Dettori, Fred Sirieix, Danielle Harold, Josie Gibson and Marvin Humes take on the Barbaric Barbershop on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

The clip also shows This Morning host Josie squirming as Ant and Dec revealed what will be joining her in the head box.

The star can be seen squealing and attempting to move her head out of the box as the creature - which has not yet been revealed - is released.

The celebrities are taking on the task in order to earn stars for camp and therefore dinner, which they're bound to be hungry for after only winning six stars on the previous Bushtucker Trial.

Read more: