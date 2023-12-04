I'm A Celebrity: When is Celebrity Cyclone 2023?

4 December 2023, 17:34

I'm A Celebrity: When is the Celebrity Cyclone 2023?
I'm A Celebrity: When is the Celebrity Cyclone 2023? Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When is the Celebrity Cyclone on this year's I'm A Celebrity?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity 2023 is coming to end which means the return of Celebrity Cyclone for another year running.

Celebrity Cyclone is the milestone Bushtucker Trial which most celebrity campmates aim to reach each year, mostly because - unlike other trials - it is actually a lot of fun.

The trial sees the remaining four celebrities in camp battle to take one star at a time up a huge slip-and-slide while the crew pelt them with water, balls and wind.

The Celebrity Cyclone has become one of the most beloved trials on I'm A Celebrity over the years, which means viewers this year can't wait to see it back.

The I'm A Celebrity Cyclone will return for 2023 for the final four celebrity campmates
The I'm A Celebrity Cyclone will return for 2023 for the final four celebrity campmates. Picture: ITV

When is the Celebrity Cyclone?

The Celebrity Cyclone is due to be aired on I'm A Celebrity on Saturday, 9th December.

While this has not been formally confirmed by ITV, the trial always takes place one day before the final episode of the series which will take place on Sunday, 10th December.

Mike Tindall tackles Matt Hancock during Celebrity Cyclone

The Celebrity Cyclone is taken on by the remaining four celebrity campmates before the last star is voted out - leaving the final three of the series.

On the Sunday, the new King or Queen of the Jungle will be named for another year and the series will come to a close.

Last year it was Mike Tindall, Matt Hancock, Owen Warner and Jill Scott who took on the Cyclone and in 2021 - when the show was set in Wales - it was Frankie Bridge, Simon Gregson, David Ginola and Danny Miller who completed the task.

The highlight challenge of the show was first introduced to the series back in 2006 during series six of the show and has since become a firm favourite.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023? Everyone who has been evicted so far

How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?

When is the final of I'm A Celebrity?

Why Ant and Dec have to cover their watches during I'm A Celebrity trials

Why Ant and Dec cover their watches during I'm A Celebrity trials

I'm A Celebrity: Rochelle Humes in tears as Marvin receives letter from home

I'm A Celebrity: Rochelle Humes in tears as Marvin receives her letter from home

I'm A Celebrity's Josie Gibson 'enjoys secret romance in camp'

I'm A Celebrity's Josie Gibson 'enjoys secret romance in camp'

Christmas TV Schedule: Full listings revealed

Christmas TV Schedule: Full listings revealed

Exclusive
Why The Crown's Olivia Williams thinks Royal Family doesn't 'totally disapprove' of the series

Why The Crown's Olivia Williams thinks Royals don't 'totally disapprove' of the series

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on leaving I'm A Celebrity

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence after leaving I'm A Celebrity

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is Tony Bellew's wife?

Who is Tony Bellew's wife?

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spark concerns they've split-up

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott reveals reason he and Sharon split

I'm A Celebrity first look: Josie Gibson squirms as she takes on mystery creature

I'm A Celebrity first look: Josie Gibson squirms as she takes on mystery creature

Why did Jamie Lynn Spears quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

Why did Jamie Lynn leave I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

What is Frankie Dettori's net worth? How much the jockey has made and I'm A Celebrity fee

Trending on Heart

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford's Christmas plans in chaos after sibling feud erupts

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford's Christmas plans in chaos after sibling feud erupts

Celebrities

University Students prepare for 2019-2020 academic year

The ultimate office set up for students in 2024

Lifestyle

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Supermarket Christmas and New Year opening hours 2023: Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl

Lifestyle

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon addresses rumours she is having baby number six

Stacey Solomon addresses rumours she is having baby number six

Celebrities

When is the last day to post Christmas cards?

When is the last day to post Christmas cards?

Lifestyle

School closures: Full list of schools shutting due to snow and freezing temperatures

School closures UK: Full list of schools shutting due to snow

News

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed

Lifestyle

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off her Christmas decorations- but fans spot problem with stocking wall

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off her Christmas decorations- but fans spot problem with stocking wall

Celebrities

Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65

The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan dies aged 65

Celebrities

How to defrost your car fast: Best and quickest hacks

How to defrost your car fast: Best and quickest hacks

News

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height revealed

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height in feet revealed

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

How much Jamie Lynn Spears is being paid for I'm A Celebrity and her net worth

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity viewers convinced Jamie Lynn Spears will quit show

Jamie Lynn Spears quits I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win?

Did Stacey Solomon go in the jungle and did she win?