I'm A Celebrity: When is Celebrity Cyclone 2023?

I'm A Celebrity: When is the Celebrity Cyclone 2023? Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

When is the Celebrity Cyclone on this year's I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 is coming to end which means the return of Celebrity Cyclone for another year running.

Celebrity Cyclone is the milestone Bushtucker Trial which most celebrity campmates aim to reach each year, mostly because - unlike other trials - it is actually a lot of fun.

The trial sees the remaining four celebrities in camp battle to take one star at a time up a huge slip-and-slide while the crew pelt them with water, balls and wind.

The Celebrity Cyclone has become one of the most beloved trials on I'm A Celebrity over the years, which means viewers this year can't wait to see it back.

The I'm A Celebrity Cyclone will return for 2023 for the final four celebrity campmates. Picture: ITV

When is the Celebrity Cyclone?

The Celebrity Cyclone is due to be aired on I'm A Celebrity on Saturday, 9th December.

While this has not been formally confirmed by ITV, the trial always takes place one day before the final episode of the series which will take place on Sunday, 10th December.

Mike Tindall tackles Matt Hancock during Celebrity Cyclone

The Celebrity Cyclone is taken on by the remaining four celebrity campmates before the last star is voted out - leaving the final three of the series.

On the Sunday, the new King or Queen of the Jungle will be named for another year and the series will come to a close.

Last year it was Mike Tindall, Matt Hancock, Owen Warner and Jill Scott who took on the Cyclone and in 2021 - when the show was set in Wales - it was Frankie Bridge, Simon Gregson, David Ginola and Danny Miller who completed the task.

The highlight challenge of the show was first introduced to the series back in 2006 during series six of the show and has since become a firm favourite.

