The Traitors US: Who is in the cast and how can I watch it?

12 January 2023, 15:32

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

When is The Traitors USA on and how can I watch it on BBC? Here's everything we know...

The American version of hit reality series The Traitors kicked off this month, with actor Alan Cumming presenting and a mixture of celebrities and civilians starring.

While it is a Dutch format, the UK version - fronted by Claudia Winkleman - has now been streamed more than 28 million times on the BBC iPlayer.

The setting for The Traitors USA is exactly the same in a castle in the Scottish Highlands, but there is the added drama of celebrities involved.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series of The Traitors US…

Alan Cumming is presenting The Traitors US
Alan Cumming is presenting The Traitors US. Picture: NBC

The Traitors US cast

As well as Alan Cumming presenting, there are plenty of reality stars joining the line up…

Celebrities

  • Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette)
  • Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
  • Cirie Fields (Survivor)
  • Cody Calafiore (Big Brother)
  • Kate Chastain (Below Deck)
  • Kyle Cooke (Summer House)
  • Rachel Reilly (Big Brother)
  • Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)
  • Ryan Lochte (Olympian)
  • Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor)
The Traitors has got a new format
The Traitors has got a new format. Picture: NBC

Civilians

  • Christian De La Torre (Veteran & Van Life Influencer)
  • Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager)
  • Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services)
  • Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst)
  • Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager)
  • Geraldine Moreno (Actress)
  • Robert “Bam” Nieves (Tech Sales Executive)
  • Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist)
  • Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor)
  • Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse)
Brandi Glanville is starring in the new series of The Traitors
Brandi Glanville is starring in the new series of The Traitors. Picture: NBC

Where to watch The Traitors US in the UK

The series will land as a boxset on BBC iPlayer on January 13 2023.

The show will also be broadcast as double-bills each Wednesday at 10.40pm from 25th January 25 BBC One.

If that’s not enough, BBC Three are also hosting the show across three weeks from 23rd January - 8th February.

Dan McGolpin, Director, iPlayer and Channels, says: “Following the huge success of The Traitors, which has been streamed more than 28 million times on BBC iPlayer and was the talk of the nation over the festive period, we’re delighted to give BBC viewers the chance to watch the brand new US series within hours of its release in America. Hosted by the brilliant Alan Cumming and filmed at the same location as the UK series, it’s a new year treat for those seeking out more treachery - all is about to be revealed on BBC iPlayer, BBC Three and BBC One."

