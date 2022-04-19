Is Big Brother returning? Everything we know about the rumours

19 April 2022, 10:38 | Updated: 19 April 2022, 11:59

A Big Brother return could be on the horizon...
A Big Brother return could be on the horizon... Picture: Alamy
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Rumours have been swirling that a revamped version of Big Brother will be coming to ITV2 - here's what we know about the reports...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In possibly the most exciting bit of news we've ever heard in our lives, Big Brother might be returning to our screens very soon.

Listen now on Global Player: Ryan, Adam, and Scott Thomas return for Mancs on the Mic season two

Reports have been circulating that the iconic reality series, which first aired on Channel 4 in 2000, will be coming to ITV2 after Love Island in 2023.

A source told The Sun: "ITV is the home of big appointment telly. They know better than anyone how to put on big live events.

Big Brother was hosted by Davina McCall between 2000 and 2010
Big Brother was hosted by Davina McCall between 2000 and 2010. Picture: Alamy

"They think putting it on ITV2 will open it up to a new audience and legion of younger fans. They are really keen on getting the deal done on Big Brother, and hope to have something firm to announce soon.

"The talks are still at an early, and delicate, stage and the next few weeks will be key.

Reports are circulating that ITV is bringing Big Brother back to TV
Reports are circulating that ITV is bringing Big Brother back to TV. Picture: Alamy

"It needs the full treatment and they're confident they are the ones who can return it to its legendary former glory. It has millions of fans and is one of the most iconic TV shows of its generation."

Rylan Clark, who presented Big Brother spin-off show Big Brother's Bit on the Side, added further fuel to the fire after sharing a series of mysterious tweets beginning with the same emoji. Marcus Bentley, the narrator of Big Brother, then replied with: "Oh my god, Rylan, you're a terrible tease", prompting Rylan to proclaim: "Love you."

Big Brother was the UK's first ever major reality show, and was hosted by Davina McCall until it was axed from Channel 4 in 2010.

Jade Goody at her Big Brother eviction in 2002
Jade Goody at her Big Brother eviction in 2002. Picture: Alamy

The show was then moved to Channel 5, where it was hosted briefly by Brian Dowling before he was replaced by Emma Willis.

It started as a social experiment, but quickly became a means by which ordinary members of the public were catapulted to fame over night.

The likes of Alison Hammond, Jade Goody, Nikki Grahame, and Josie Gibson all became household names after appearing Big Brother over the years.

