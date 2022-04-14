Brooklyn Beckham goes for a drive in his £380k wedding gift from dad David

14 April 2022, 07:49 | Updated: 14 April 2022, 12:38

Brooklyn and Nicola got married in Miami over the weekend
Brooklyn and Nicola got married in Miami over the weekend. Picture: Instagram/Nicola Peltz Beckham

Nicola Peltz shared a photo of her new husband Brooklyn taking her friend Angela out for a spin in his vintage electric Jaguar he was gifted from his dad.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brooklyn Beckham has been spotted taking his wife Nicola’s best friend Angela out for a drive in his new £380k vintage Jaguar, a wedding gift he received from his dad David.

Listen now on Global Player: Hear Her Voice with Laura Whitmore

Nicola shared a snap of the cute moment to her Instagram story, describing the pair as her ‘king and queen’.

Brooklyn, 23, married Nicola Peltz, 27, in a lavish £2.3 million ceremony at her family's £76m Miami mansion over the weekend, in front of guests including Snoop Dogg, Eva Longoria, and Gordon Ramsay.

Brooklyn took his new car for a spin earlier this week
Brooklyn took his new car for a spin earlier this week. Picture: Instagram/Nicola Peltz Beckham

Proud dad David splashed out on a $500,000 (£380k) vintage Jaguar XK120, which has has been fully restored, modernised and electrified, as a wedding present for his son.

He reportedly commissioned the bespoke vehicle from Lunaz, who are based in Silverstone in the UK and who he is an investor in.

David Lorenz, Founder & CEO of Lunaz said: “In creating this beautiful, electrified Jaguar XK140, we are honoured to bridge the gap between David Beckham’s professional life, where he is an investor in Lunaz and his family life.

“This remarkable car is the perfect gift to his son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law, Nicola on their wedding day. In every respect, this extraordinary electric classic car by Lunaz symbolises a bright, positive future.”

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Can you spot it?

Man shares optical illusion that 'only 1% of people can solve'

Lifestyle

Fancy being woken up to news of an asteroid strike? We might have just the thing... (stock image)

This 'Doomsday Alarm Clock' will wake you up in the worst way possible

Lifestyle

French bulldogs and pugs could be banned in the UK

Pugs and French Bulldogs could be banned in the UK

Lifestyle

Some Emmerdale fans think Meena will be found not guilty of murder

Emmerdale viewers spot clue Meena Jutla will be found not guilty of murder

TV & Movies

Ella Ding has accused her Married at First Sight husband of getting with another bride

Married at First Sight Australia's Ella Ding accuses Mitchell Eynaud of getting with another bride

TV & Movies

When is The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe on ITV?

When is The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe on ITV?

TV & Movies

Roisin and Joe have joined the Gogglebox line up

Who are Gogglebox's new couple Roisin and Joe and what do they do for a living?

Gogglebox

Dogs are banned from some beaches this summer

List of UK beaches which are banning dogs from May

Lifestyle

Check out Heart's Easter content

Your ultimate guide to Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Lifestyle

Why not treat yourself to a hot tub this Bank Holiday?

You can now buy an incredible inflatable hot tub for Easter - but you'll have to be quick

Lifestyle

Sue Radford treated her kids to a dream trip to Disneyland

Inside mum-of-22 Sue Radford's family trip to Florida

The best vegan Easter Eggs to buy in the UK

The best vegan Easter Eggs to buy in the UK

Lifestyle

The Chase's Paul Sinha called a contestant a ‘shambles’

The Chase’s Paul Sinha brands contestant ‘shambles’ after ‘least impressive round ever’

TV & Movies

Tom Parker fans have been invited to celebrate his life

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey invites fans to 'celebration of life service'
Alison Hammond's son made a rare appearance on This Morning

Alison Hammond's son joins her for rare TV appearance on This Morning