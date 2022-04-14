Brooklyn Beckham goes for a drive in his £380k wedding gift from dad David

Brooklyn and Nicola got married in Miami over the weekend. Picture: Instagram/Nicola Peltz Beckham

Nicola Peltz shared a photo of her new husband Brooklyn taking her friend Angela out for a spin in his vintage electric Jaguar he was gifted from his dad.

Brooklyn Beckham has been spotted taking his wife Nicola’s best friend Angela out for a drive in his new £380k vintage Jaguar, a wedding gift he received from his dad David.

Nicola shared a snap of the cute moment to her Instagram story, describing the pair as her ‘king and queen’.

Brooklyn, 23, married Nicola Peltz, 27, in a lavish £2.3 million ceremony at her family's £76m Miami mansion over the weekend, in front of guests including Snoop Dogg, Eva Longoria, and Gordon Ramsay.

Brooklyn took his new car for a spin earlier this week. Picture: Instagram/Nicola Peltz Beckham

Proud dad David splashed out on a $500,000 (£380k) vintage Jaguar XK120, which has has been fully restored, modernised and electrified, as a wedding present for his son.

He reportedly commissioned the bespoke vehicle from Lunaz, who are based in Silverstone in the UK and who he is an investor in.

David Lorenz, Founder & CEO of Lunaz said: “In creating this beautiful, electrified Jaguar XK140, we are honoured to bridge the gap between David Beckham’s professional life, where he is an investor in Lunaz and his family life.

“This remarkable car is the perfect gift to his son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law, Nicola on their wedding day. In every respect, this extraordinary electric classic car by Lunaz symbolises a bright, positive future.”