Why Kate and William 'turned down their invite to Brooklyn Beckham's wedding'

12 April 2022, 10:31 | Updated: 12 April 2022, 11:01

Kate and William reportedly turned down their invite to Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding
Kate and William reportedly turned down their invite to Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly invited to Brooklyn's wedding by David and Victoria Beckham.

The hugely-anticipated wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz took place at the weekend, with a guest list jam-packed full of A-list celebs.

Two people who were absent from proceedings, however, were Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Kate and William reportedly turned down their invite to the wedding
Kate and William reportedly turned down their invite to the wedding. Picture: Getty

Some fans may have predicted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could have been in attendance, given that Brooklyn's parents David and Victoria Beckham went to their wedding in 2011.

According to reports, Kate and Wills were invited to the wedding - but turned down their invite.

Brooklyn and Nicola got married in Miami over the weekend
Brooklyn and Nicola got married in Miami over the weekend. Picture: Shutterstock

A source told the Mirror: "David and Victoria wrote to William and Kate inviting them and the family to their son’s wedding, and William replied wishing them a great deal of joy but they are unable to attend."

One of the reasons that they may have turned down the invite is security, the source said.

Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, got married in a huge £2.3million ceremony at Nicola's family's luxurious Miami mansion on Saturday.

Aspiring chef Brooklyn later confirmed that he had taken Nicola's name, posting a photo of them together captioned: “Mr & Mrs Peltz Beckham.”

Brooklyn also changed his Instagram handle to @brooklynpeltzbeckham, while Nicola has changed hers to @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.

