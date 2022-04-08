Brooklyn Beckham wedding details: prenup, venue, and guest list revealed

8 April 2022, 11:31

Brooklyn and Nicola are set to get married this weekend
Brooklyn and Nicola are set to get married this weekend. Picture: Instagram/Shutterstock
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are set to marry in a dream ceremony on Florida this Saturday - here's your need-to-know on the upcoming nuptials.

In what's sure to be the wedding of the year, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are set to marry this weekend.

The couple got engaged in 2020, and will finally wed in Florida this Saturday after being forced to postpone the date due to restrictions brought in by the coronavirus pandemic.

Brooklyn, 23, is the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, and Nicola, 27, is the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz.

The wedding is set to take place in an incredible Miami mansion owned by Nicola's family, while the guest list will include the likes of Gordon Ramsay and Snoop Dogg.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming nuptials...

The venue

Marquees have been erected in the grounds of the venue
Marquees have been erected in the grounds of the venue. Picture: Shutterstock

The couple will tie the knot at Nicola's $76,000,000 family home Palm Beach, Florida.

The home has been photographed with huge white marquees in the grounds in the run-up to the big day.

How much will the wedding cost?

The wedding will reportedly cost around $3 million.

Who is on the guest list?

The star-studded guest like looks set to include the likes of Snoop Dogg, Eva Longoria, the Ramsay family, and the Spice Girls.

Snoop Dogg is one of the confirmed wedding guests
Snoop Dogg is one of the confirmed wedding guests. Picture: Alamy

Is there a prenup?

As Brooklyn and Nicola are both from wealthy families, they have reportedly had a strict prenuptial agreement drawn up by lawyers, the Daily Mail reports

David and Victoria are thought to be worth around $498million (£380million), while Nicola’s father is around $1.7billion (£1.3billion).

Nicola is also an actress, having appeared in films like Bates Motel, The Last Airbender and the Transformers, and she is thought to be worth around £40 million.

