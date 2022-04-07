Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's ‘huge prenup’ ahead of lavish wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have reportedly signed the ‘mother and father of all prenups’ ahead of their wedding ceremony.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are set to tie the knot this weekend in a star studded ceremony.

But before they say ‘I do’ on April 9 in Palm Beach, the couple have reportedly signed a ‘huge prenup’.

Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, both have very wealthy families, with the Daily Mail reporting a strict prenuptial agreement has been drawn up by lawyers to protect their fortunes.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have reportedly signed a prenup. Picture: Instagram

While Victoria and David Beckham have an estimated net worth of $498million (£380million), Nicola’s father is said to be worth a whopping $1.7billion (£1.3billion).

Nelson Peltz is an American billionaire businessman, while Nicole’s mother is a former fashion model named Claudia Heffner.

Among his many business ventures, Nelson has made investments in companies such Heinz, Domin's Pizza and Tiffany & Co.

He also founded investment firm Trian Fund Management, and became chairman of restaurant chain The Wendy's Company in 2008.

Brooklyn Beckham announced his engagement in July 2020. Picture: Instagram

As for Nicola herself, she has appeared in films such as Bates Motel, The Last Airbender and the Transformers franchise, and is thought to be worth around £40 million.

And it looks like Brooklyn and Nicola are going all out with their wedding celebrations at the weekend, with the pair exchanging their vows in Nicole’s $76million (£58million) family mansion in Florida.

According to the Daily Mail, the overall cost of the ceremony is set to cost around $4 million (£3million).

For her dress, Nicola is reportedly working with stylist Leslie Fremar and will be wearing a custom Valentino gown by Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The event will also be packed with A-listers, including Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria, Mel B, and even Snoop Dogg.

The Mirror previously reported that Snoop Dogg would be organising Brooklyn's Vegas stag do and DJing at the wedding.

Snoop previously said: "David has been my boy for over 10 years now and I am tight with his family.

"Brooklyn's wedding is going to be a big affair and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day.

"Nothing is going to get the party started after the first dance like a set from Snoop… the dance floor is gonna be on fire."