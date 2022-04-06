Brooklyn Beckham's wedding guests revealed - including Gordon Ramsay and Snoop Dogg

Brooklyn and Nicola are getting married this weekend. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Heart reporter

Brooklyn Beckham's star-studded wedding to Nicola Peltz takes place this weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn is set to marry his fiance Nicola Peltz in a dream ceremony this weekend.

Brooklyn, 23, popped the question to Nicola, 27, in June 2020 after two years of dating.

Their wedding, which was delayed because of restrictions brought in by the coronavirus pandemic, will take place on Saturday, April 9, at a luxury beachside estate in Florida that belongs to Nicola's family.

A whole host of celebrity guests will reportedly be attending the wedding - here's who could be on the guest list.

The Ramsays

The Ramsays are good friends with the Beckhams. Picture: Alamy

Gordon Ramsay, wife Tana and their five kids are good friends with the Beckhams, so it's likely they'll be in attendance.

Jack Ramsay, 22, is good friend of Brooklyn, so may even play a part on the wedding.

A source previously told The Sun that the Beckhams were eyeing up Gordon to do the catering.

"The families are close pals and Brooklyn has previously raved about Gordon’s cuisine," they said. "He’s top choice to be the chef designing the menu."

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria is good friends with Victoria. Picture: Alamy

US actress Eva is one of Victoria's best pals, and she previously confirmed she will be attending Brooklyn's wedding.

She previously told PEOPLE TV that Victoria would be dressing her for the wedding, and that they would be in 'co-ordinating' outfits.

Eva said: I just go into her closet normally and go 'I need a dress.' She usually tells me what to wear.

"She’s like ‘Do you like the black or the green? And I say, 'Black.' She goes, 'Great. Green.'"

The Spice Girls

Is is thought the Spice Girls could be in attendance. Picture: Getty

Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C, and Geri Horner have all reportedly been invited.

Mel B recently let slip that she would be in attendance in an interview on Lorraine, saying: "I’m going to see her [Victoria] at her son’s wedding anyway."

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg looks set to be DJing at the wedding. Picture: Alamy

The Mirror previously reported that Snoop Dogg would be organising Brooklyn's Vegas stag do and DJing at the wedding.

Snoop previously said: "David has been my boy for over 10 years now and I am tight with his family.

"Brooklyn's wedding is going to be a big affair and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day.

"Nothing is going to get the party started after the first dance like a set from Snoop… the dance floor is gonna be on fire."

Rocco Ritchie

Madonna's son Rocco will likely be on the guest list. Picture: Getty

Rocco, the son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, is good friends with Brooklyn Beckham, so it's very possible he'll be there.

A friends previously told the Sunday People that "Brooklyn is like the surrogate older brother he looks up to".