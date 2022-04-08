What is Brooklyn Beckham's job and how much is he worth?

What does Brooklyn Beckham do for a living and what is his net worth? Here's what we know...

Brooklyn Beckham is set to marry financé Nicola Peltz this weekend, with the pair wedding in a lavish event.

Ahead of the big day people have been finding out more about the bride and groom - including Brooklyn’s job away from the limelight.

So, here’s everything we know about Brooklyn Beckham’s career…

Brooklyn Beckham is marrying Nicola Peltz. Picture: Instagram

What is Brooklyn Beckham’s job?

Brooklyn recently kick started his career as a budding chef and regularly shares cooking clips on his personal TikTok account.

David and Victoria’s son even created an eight-episode series titled Cookin’ With Brooklyn which followed his journey to become a chef.

In the show’s trailer, Brooklyn said: “My name is Brooklyn Beckham and I just love to cook… I am not a chef yet, this is the very start of my food journey.’

“I love making food for the people that I love and for the people I enjoy hanging out with.

“I’m going to work my a*** off and see where I get, I’m getting goosebumps about it, I’m so excited.”

The show faced some criticism when it was revealed one eight-minute episode of the show reportedly cost $100,000 (£74,000) to make.

Brooklyn has also tried his hand at some other careers, including football and modelling.

Brooklyn Beckham has a passion for photography. Picture: Instagram

He previously appeared on covers for huge publications including Vogue China, Miss Vogue, and The New York Times Style Magazine.

In 2016, Brooklyn pursued his passion for photography and shot a campaign for Burberry BRIT.

He then attended Parsons School of Design in New York for a photography degree, and went on to publish his first book of photography, titled What I See.

What is Brooklyn Beckham’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brooklyn has an estimated net worth of £7.6million.

He currently has more than 11 million followers on Instagram.

His parents David and Victoria also have a combined worth of around $498million (£380million) thanks to their huge business empire.