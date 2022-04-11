David Beckham 'cried as he delivered emotional wedding speech at Brooklyn's wedding'

David Beckham is said to have shed a tear while delivering his speech. Picture: Instagram/Shutterstock

Brooklyn Beckham got married to Nicola Peltz in £2.3 million ceremony over the weekend.

David Beckham reportedly cried as he delivered an emotional speech at his eldest son Brooklyn's wedding over the weekend.

Brooklyn, 23, married Nicola Peltz, 27, in a lavish ceremony at her family home in Miami on Saturday, and David is said to have 'choked up' as he recalled the day his son was born.

As reported by The Sun, the footballer also called new new daughter-in-law 'incredible' after they tied the knot.

Brooklyn and Nicola were spotted heading to brunch the morning after the wedding. Picture: Shutterstock

A source said: “David’s speech went on for about five minutes and he looked to shed a tear at one point.

“He was talking about when Brooklyn was born and how he wanted to protect him.

“He said he was sleeping on the hospital floor, holding the door shut because he didn’t want to let anyone get in.

David Beckham reportedly shed a tear during his speech. Picture: Shutterstock

“David got a lump in his throat and had to stop and take a breather to regain his composure, but it was a very sweet speech.”

He also is said to have told Nicola at the wedding pre-party on Friday: “We love you so much. We are excited that you’ll be part of the family.”