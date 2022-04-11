Brooklyn Beckham shares first pictures from his £2.3m wedding to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in Miami over the weekend. Picture: Instagram/Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married in a dream ceremony in Miami over the weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brooklyn Beckham has shared the first photos from his wedding to Nicola Peltz, which took place over the weekend.

Listen now on Global Player: Hear Her Voice with Laura Whitmore

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, 23, got married to Nicola, 27, in a dream ceremony at her family's Miami mansion on Saturday.

He has now shared the first photos of the pictures on Instagram, the first of which shows he and Nicola posing together as a married couple.

Brooklyn captioned the shot, which is credited to Vogue: "Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham ❤️".

He then followed it up with another photo showing her stunning wedding dress, captioning it: "My beautiful bride ❤️❤️".

A third photo, captioned "the boys", shows Brooklyn walking down a corridor alongside David and brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17.

Nicola wore a cusom-made Valentino dress for the big day, and visited Italy twice to check on it.

A host of celebrities were in attendance at the wedding, including Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria, and Serena Williams.