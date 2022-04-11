Brooklyn Beckham shares first pictures from his £2.3m wedding to Nicola Peltz

11 April 2022, 08:38 | Updated: 11 April 2022, 15:41

Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in Miami over the weekend
Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in Miami over the weekend. Picture: Instagram/Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married in a dream ceremony in Miami over the weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brooklyn Beckham has shared the first photos from his wedding to Nicola Peltz, which took place over the weekend.

Listen now on Global Player: Hear Her Voice with Laura Whitmore

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, 23, got married to Nicola, 27, in a dream ceremony at her family's Miami mansion on Saturday.

He has now shared the first photos of the pictures on Instagram, the first of which shows he and Nicola posing together as a married couple.

Brooklyn captioned the shot, which is credited to Vogue: "Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham ❤️".

He then followed it up with another photo showing her stunning wedding dress, captioning it: "My beautiful bride ❤️❤️".

A third photo, captioned "the boys", shows Brooklyn walking down a corridor alongside David and brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17.

Nicola wore a cusom-made Valentino dress for the big day, and visited Italy twice to check on it.

A host of celebrities were in attendance at the wedding, including Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria, and Serena Williams.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Alex Beresford is engaged!

GMB's Alex Beresford announces engagement to girlfriend he met on a blind date

TV & Movies

Olivia Frazer deleted her social media after Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia’s Olivia Frazer lost her job after backlash

TV & Movies

The best place to live in the UK has been revealed

Northern village named best place to live in the UK 2022

Lifestyle

Drivers are being warned about messy cars

Drivers could be fined £100 for having a messy car

Lifestyle

David Beckham is said to have shed a tear while delivering his speech

David Beckham 'cried as he delivered emotional wedding speech at Brooklyn's wedding'
Here's the rumoured Love Island 2022 line up

Love Island 2022 rumoured line-up: All the contestants rumoured for the new series

TV & Movies

Simon Gregson has played Steve McDonald for over 30 years

Inside Simon Gregson’s family life away from Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Natalie Lee joined Anna for Dirty Mother Pukka episode seven

Dirty Mother Pukka: Natalie Lee joins Anna Whitehouse for episode seven
The woman was left shocked by the incident (stock image)

Pregnant woman fuming as man refuses to move his hand from empty seat on bus

Lifestyle

Richard Osman is leaving Pointless after 13 years

Richard Osman to leave Pointless after 13 years

TV & Movies

John Middleton played Ashley Thomas in Emmerdale

Here's where Emmerdale star John Middleton is now away from Ashley Thomas

TV & Movies

June Brown has been remembered with this beautiful mural

EastEnders icon June Brown honoured with mural in East London

TV & Movies

A company has decided to give its employees a little bit extra

Boss gives all staff extra £120 a month to help them pay rising bills

News

Brooklyn and Nicola are set to get married this weekend

Brooklyn Beckham wedding details: prenup, venue, and guest list revealed
Leaving your TV on standby could be very expensive

This is how much leaving your TV on standby costs you

Lifestyle