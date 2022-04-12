Brooklyn Beckham confirms he’s changed his name in sweet post to wife Nicola

12 April 2022, 07:04 | Updated: 12 April 2022, 12:13

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed he's changed his name
Brooklyn Beckham has revealed he's changed his name. Picture: Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham has revealed his new name on Instagram after marrying Nicola Peltz at the weekend.

Brooklyn Beckham has seemingly confirmed he has taken his new wife Nicola Peltz’s surname after their wedding.

Brooklyn, 23, married Nicola, 27, in a star-studded ceremony at the Peltz’s family estate in Florida, on Saturday.

The following day, Brooklyn shared a black-and-white photo of himself and Nicola on their wedding day, along with the caption: “Mr & Mrs Peltz Beckham.”

Nicola posted the same photo to her Instagram, where she captioned it the same as her new husband.

Aspiring chef Brooklyn also changed his Instagram handle to @brooklynpeltzbeckham, while Nicola has changed her username to @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.

Fans were quick to notice the change, with one writing: “Congratulations. Love it that you wrote both the last names. Finally our society is progressing.”

“Brooklyn Beckham adding his wife’s surname to his name is actually very cute,” said another fan.

A third wrote: “Both last names! That’s how you do it! Amazing power couple of the next generation.”

Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz this weekend
Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz this weekend. Picture: Alamy

A source previously told The Sun Brooklyn was planning to take his bride’s name by adding it as an additional middle name, making his full name Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham.

The insider said: "Brooklyn is head over heels for Nicola - it’s a huge sign of his commitment to her, and his love for her."

This comes after the happy coupled tied the knot in front of a host of their celebrity friends.

Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria, and Serena Williams were all in attendance, as well as two of the Spice Girls, Mel C and Mel B.

Nicola wore a custom-made Valentino dress for the big day, and visited Italy twice to check on it.

Nicola and Brooklyn first went public with their romance in November 2019.

They moved in together at the Beckham family home as the pandemic hit in March 2020 and eight months later they announced their engagement, with Brooklyn proposing with a $325,000 emerald and diamond ring.

