The Wanted release new version of 'Gold Forever' for charity in memory of Tom Parker

The Wanted has released a song in memory of Tom Parker. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

The Wanted has re-released a new version of their 2012 single to raise money for a brain tumour charity in memory of Tom Parker.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Wanted have decided to re-release their track ‘Gold Forever’ to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity after the death of Tom Parker.

Tom passed away in March at the age of 33 after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

After Gold Forever was played at his memorial service, band members Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes have released an updated version of the song called Gold Forever (for Tom).

The Wanted have released their song in memory of Tom Parker. Picture: Alamy

The track was originally released in 2012 and reached number three in the charts.

They have released the new track with Island Records and the writers, who will be donating all net proceeds to The Brain Tumour Charity.

This charity is dedicated to finding new treatments, offering the highest level of support and ‘driving urgent change’.

Chief executive of the charity Alex Lochrane said: "Gold Forever (For Tom) is a beautiful song and a moving tribute to Tom, and we are profoundly grateful to The Wanted that donations from the sales of this single will help us fund world-class research and vital support services for anyone affected by brain tumours.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Tom's wife Kelsey, their children, family and friends at this saddest of times, as well as with fans of The Wanted worldwide."

After sharing details of the single on their social media accounts, one The Wanted fans wrote: “Such an amazing version, just like he deserves.. he is certainly proud, love you all ❤️”

Another said: “It’s so beautiful. Tom will be forever ever proud honestly. It’s so so beautiful 😢😢”.

A third added: “This song has a whole different meaning now ❤️ Tom will always be remembered.”

Tom's widow Kelsey broke the sad news of Tom's death last month, writing on Instagram: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you."