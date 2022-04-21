Tom Parker fans heartbroken as The Wanted share emotional video tribute

The Wanted have posted a video of Tom Parker's time in the band after he was laid to rest yesterday.

Tom Parker’s The Wanted bandmates have shared an emotional video tribute to him following his funeral yesterday.

The compilation video features behind-the-scenes footage of Tom and his friends Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes.

Set to the band’s poignant song Gold Forever, the tribute features clips from their very first single back in 2009, All Time Low.

It also sees Tom joining his bandmates on stage for their recent reunion tour just weeks ago.

At one point, the singer can be seen sitting on the sofa with his phone as he looks up and says: “I have no idea what we’re doing. I know we’re doing a video, I’m here for it, and that’s all that counts.”

The video ends with the message ‘We love you brother’, while the band added the caption ‘Sleep Well Brother x,’ on their official Twitter account.

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one person writing: “Such a great loss, he brought so many smiles and laughs to those around him, RIP Tommy. My thoughts are with his loved ones. What a guy.”

The Wanted boys were pallbearers at Tom Parker's funeral. Picture: Alamy

Another said: “Can't believe he's gone, very grateful for all the memories and joy brought to my life. Rest in peace Tommy. Sending all my love to you all.”

While a third wrote: “Respect! This is so moving and a testament to your friendship. What a wonderful example you all are! RIP Tom you are truly loved.”

This comes after Tom’s wife Kelsey paid tribute to the star as her ‘soulmate’ during his funeral in a pre-recorded message.

She said: "I will treasure every memory because life with you was never dull. You were always coming up with songs, new game shows and we all know how much you loved an invention – I bet you were gutted you never made it on Dragons’ Den.

The Wanted formed in 2009. Picture: Alamy

"Marrying you was the best day of my life… soulmates, that’s what we are."

Family and close friends attended the private ceremony at St Francis of Assisi church in Petts Wood, south-east London on Wednesday morning.

Jay, Max, Siva and Nathan served as pallbearers and carried his coffin into the church as Champagne Supernova by Oasis played.

Three big screens live-streamed the service to fans outside as hundreds of fans lined the streets to pay their respects.