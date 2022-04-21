Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey pays subtle tribute to ‘soulmate’ at his funeral

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey described her husband as her 'soulmate' at his funeral.

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey paid a subtle tribute to her late husband on Wednesday at his funeral.

During the service, Kelsey wore a personalised gold hair clip which had 'Tom' written in silver gems.

She also wore The Wanted star's silver wedding ring.

Tom passed away last month at the age of just 33-years-old after battling an inoperable brain tumour.

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey was wearing a Tom clip. Picture: Alamy

He was laid to rest yesterday in a private service in Petts Wood, Orpington, which was attended by his close family and friends.

Hundreds of fans showed their support by lining the streets to the church, while the service was shown on screens outside.

Tom’s The Wanted bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes actress as pallbearers.

In a pre-recorded message, Kelsey - who shares daughter Aurelia Rose and son, Bodhi with Tom - told the congregation that her husband was her soulmate.

Tom Parker's coffin was carried by his The Wanted bandmates. Picture: Alamy

"Tom told me he was going to be famous and wouldn’t have time for a girlfriend, but he wouldn’t leave me alone," she said.

"I will treasure every memory because life with you was never dull. You were always coming up with songs, new game shows and we all know how much you loved an invention – I bet you were gutted you never made it on Dragons’ Den.

"Marrying you was the best day of my life… soulmates, that’s what we are."

Max also spoke at the funeral, saying: "Everything he did, he did with the best intentions, even if it was a fight, he got away with it because it was Tom.

Hundreds of fans lined the streets to pay their respects to Tom Parker. Picture: Alamy

"I could say so much about Tom. I will always remember is his laugh. He loves laughing at people and we experienced that every day.

"He has left us far too early and we will miss him so much. The people outside, the people all around the world, are a credit to him. Rest easy, mate."

Our thoughts are with Tom’s friends and family at this heartbreaking time.