Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says she will 'treasure every moment' in funeral eulogy

Tom Parker's funeral took place today. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Polly Foreman

Kelsey Parker delivered an emotional eulogy at her late husband Tom Parker's funeral.

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey said she will 'treasure every moment' she spent with her husband in a heart-wrenching eulogy at his funeral today.

In a pre-recorded message played in the church, Kelsey said she knew straight away that she wanted to marry Tom when she met him in a nightclub before he was famous.

Kelsey described Tom as her 'soulmate' in her eulogy. Picture: Getty

"Tom told me he was going to be famous and wouldn’t have time for a girlfriend, but he wouldn’t leave me alone," she added.

"I will treasure every memory because life with you was never dull. You were always coming up with songs, new game shows and we all know how much you loved an invention – I bet you were gutted you never made it on Dragons’ Den.

"Marrying you was the best day of my life… soulmates, that’s what we are."

Tom's The Wanted bandmates carried the coffin to the church. Picture: Alamy

Tom tragically died of brain cancer in March at the age of 33.

His funeral took place today (Wednesday, April 20) at St Francis of Assisi church in Petts Wood, South London.

Tom tragically died last month. Picture: Alamy

Tom's The Wanted bandmates - Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes - acted as pallbearers for the service.

Tom's funeral took place in south London today. Picture: Alamy

Max also spoke at the funeral, saying: "Everything he did, he did with the best intentions, even if it was a fight, he got away with it because it was Tom.

"I could say so much about Tom. I will always remember is his laugh. He loves laughing at people and we experienced that every day.

"He has left us far too early and we will miss him so much. The people outside, the people all around the world, are a credit to him. Rest easy, mate."