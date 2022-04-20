Tom Parker fans line the streets in tribute to The Wanted star at his funeral

20 April 2022, 11:01 | Updated: 20 April 2022, 13:53

Friends and family of Tom Parker attended the private funeral service in Petts Wood, south-east London.

Tom Parker was laid to rest today following his tragic death.

And hundreds of fans lined the streets near the church where The Wanted star’s funeral took place.

Tom’s wife, Kelsey Parker, invited people to pay their last respects outside the church in Petts Wood, South London.

She was joined at private service by Tom’s former The Wanted bandmates - Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes - who acted as pallbearers.

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey is leading the procession
Tom Parker's wife Kelsey is leading the procession. Picture: Getty Images
The Wanted boys attended the funeral of Tom Parker
The Wanted boys attended the funeral of Tom Parker. Picture: Alamy

By 10am, fans had lined either side of the streets waiting for the procession to begin.

Many bowed their heads as the horse drawn carriage and hearse came past the crowds.

A flower arrangement shaped like a guitar with the word ‘Brother’ was laid on top of the hearse, with another reading ‘Daddy’.

The song ‘Hallejuah’ played outside the church as Kelsey walked into the church and she was met with applause from fans.

Family and close friends of the star are said to have gathered in The Sovereign Of The Seas pub across the road from the church beforehand.

Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of Tom Parker
Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of Tom Parker. Picture: Getty Images

This comes after Kelsey asked fans to donate to a GoFundMe page to “keep Tom’s memory alive forever” which will be shared out to charities.

Well exceeding the £5,000 target, this has now received more than £54,000 in donations.

Kelsey and Tom got married in 2018 and share daughter Aurelia Rose and son, Bodhi.

Tom shared in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

He joined his The Wanted bandmates for the final time on stage just weeks before his death.

