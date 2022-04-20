Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey reveals star’s funeral details and asks fans to line the streets today

20 April 2022, 07:32 | Updated: 20 April 2022, 11:08

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The Wanted star Tom Parker died on March 30 following a battle with brain cancer at the age of just 33.

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey has urged fans to line the streets ahead of his funeral this morning.

The Wanted singer died last month at the age of just 33-years-old after battling brain cancer.

Sharing posts on her Instagram Stories, Kelsey, 32, has invited mourners to gather outside the Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church in Petts Wood, BR5 1QW at 10:45am.

There will be a funeral to celebrate Tom Parker's life today
There will be a funeral to celebrate Tom Parker's life today. Picture: Instagram

People are being encouraged to line the route in Petts Wood to the church in south-east London.

While the service itself will be private for Tom’s loved ones, there are expected to be screens outside of the church which will broadcast the service.

Another caption on Instagram shared by one of their friends reads: “Let’s line Petts Wood tomorrow and do our boy proud - let’s raise as much money as possible.”

Kelsey Parker has shared more details about Tom Parker's funeral
Kelsey Parker has shared more details about Tom Parker's funeral. Picture: Instagram

Martine McCutcheon also shared her support, writing: “I will be thinking of you both so much tomorrow and I’m sorry I can’t be with you to celebrate the most amazing life, love and legacy.

“You are and will forever be in my thoughts and if you ever need anything just holler. Sending you all the love and strength in the world. I know tomorrow will be like nothing else.”

This comes after Kelsey shared a message last week, asking The Wanted fans to pay their respects to Tom.

Martine McCutcheon has shared a message for Kelsey Parker
Martine McCutcheon has shared a message for Kelsey Parker. Picture: Instagram

"We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Wood from 10am,” she wrote.

"It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service. You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens."

Tom has left behind wife Kelsey and their two children, daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi.

