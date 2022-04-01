Tom Parker's final performance with The Wanted leaves fans heartbroken

1 April 2022

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Tom Parker joined his The Wanted bandmates on stage in Liverpool two weeks before his death.

The Wanted fans have been left emotional as they watch footage from Tom Parker's final performance.

This comes just days after Tom tragically passed away at the age of 33 after battling with a brain tumour.

Since his wife Kelsey announced the news, fans of The Wanted have been paying tribute to the singer, with many sharing footage of Tom's last performance in Liverpool alongside bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes.

Tom Parker appeared on stage with The Wanted just two weeks before his death
Tom Parker appeared on stage with The Wanted just two weeks before his death. Picture: Instagram/The Wanted

The concert was part of The Wanted's reunion tour and took place on March 18, just days before Tom's death.

In footage shared by fans, Tom can be seen sitting on a chair on the stage surrounded by his bandmates as they sing Gold Forever to the thousands of people in the crowd.

The Wanted's Nathan Sykes recorded the scenes from the stage, and shared the footage on his Instagram following Tom's death.

Captioning the emotional video, he wrote:

I can’t begin to express how I feel right now. This video was taken during our last performance together in Liverpool just 2 weeks ago that will stay with me forever.

I wasn’t sure if I was going to share this video but I thought that some of you may take comfort in seeing so much joy in one place with a few additions that have definitely made me feel all kinds of emotions today.

Tom was the most passionate, funny, driven and inspiring person you could wish to meet and I’m so grateful that I was given the honour of being a part of his journey, and even more grateful I can call him my friend as well as one of four brothers.

He was the reason that the band came back together and the last 6 months have been the greatest pleasure of my life. Our lives will never be the same … Thank you Tom for bringing your light to the world. I hope we meet again one day, rest well, brother.

Fans that have been sharing their own memories from that evening have been sharing messages online, with one writing: "Two weeks ago today & I’m SO glad you knew just how much we all loved and still love you, a memory I will go through life remembering and a day that will always be in my heart."

They added: "You did us proud Tommy boy, now I hope you’re looking down on us proud."

Another commented: "None of this feels real. The Liverpool show will forever hold a special place in my heart. Tom Parker a legend of his time always and forever."

