Tom Parker's final performance with The Wanted leaves fans heartbroken

1 April 2022, 15:12
Tom Parker joined his The Wanted bandmates on stage in Liverpool two weeks before his death.
The Wanted fans have been left emotional as they watch footage from Tom Parker's final performance.
This comes just days after Tom tragically passed away at the age of 33 after battling with a brain tumour.
Since his wife Kelsey announced the news, fans of The Wanted have been paying tribute to the singer, with many sharing footage of Tom's last performance in Liverpool alongside bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes.
The concert was part of The Wanted's reunion tour and took place on March 18, just days before Tom's death.
In footage shared by fans, Tom can be seen sitting on a chair on the stage surrounded by his bandmates as they sing Gold Forever to the thousands of people in the crowd.
The Wanted's Nathan Sykes recorded the scenes from the stage, and shared the footage on his Instagram following Tom's death.
Captioning the emotional video, he wrote:
Fans that have been sharing their own memories from that evening have been sharing messages online, with one writing: "Two weeks ago today & I’m SO glad you knew just how much we all loved and still love you, a memory I will go through life remembering and a day that will always be in my heart."
They added: "You did us proud Tommy boy, now I hope you’re looking down on us proud."
Another commented: "None of this feels real. The Liverpool show will forever hold a special place in my heart. Tom Parker a legend of his time always and forever."
