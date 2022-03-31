Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says he 'changed so many lives' in new moving tribute

31 March 2022, 08:20 | Updated: 31 March 2022, 08:26

Kelsey has shared a message about her late husband Tom Parker
Kelsey has shared a message about her late husband Tom Parker
Tom Parker's wife Kelsey has paid tribute to The Wanted star after he passed away at the age of 33.

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick has shared a tribute to her late husband.

The Wanted singer tragically passed away yesterday with his family by his side, two years after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

And taking to her social media, Kelsey has shared a number of kind messages from their friends and family.

One message from the couple's mutual friend sees a string of funny voice notes where Tom is heard encouraging her to pursue her dream of dancing.

Tom Parker's wife shared another tribute to her husband
Tom Parker's wife shared another tribute to her husband

Kelsey shared the post to her own Instagram Stories, writing: "This is Tom Parker everyone, he changed so many lives in such a small amount of time. Tom Parker I f***ing love you. Such a legend.

"Just the fact that he would send messages like this, I mean can you imagine the messages I got."

The friend’s tribute said: "Heartbroken doesn’t even describe how I’m feeling right now. The purest, kindest, funniest, most talented man taken far too soon.

"There’s so many things I wish I had the chance to say. Tom, I’ll never forgive myself for not telling you how much you meant to me and still mean to me now.

"You were like a big brother for years and I know we joked about it, but you and Kels really were our adopted parents. I’m sorry for the hell we put you through. You were the most special human."

She added: "You believed in me when I was 16 years old and continued to for almost 10 years thereafter. You sent me the most encouraging voicenotes and comments. You pushed for me to be signed with your management company and you were the catalyst in launching my career. I have so much to thank you for, more than you’ll ever know."

This comes after Kelsey confirmed Tom's tragic death at the age of 33 in a beautiful tribute.

She wrote: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

Tom Parker's wife has tributed her husband
Tom Parker's wife has tributed her husband

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end."

She added: "I’m forever proud of you.”

Our thoughts go to Tom’s family and friends at this heartbreaking time.

