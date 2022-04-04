Tom Parker's fundraiser set up by wife Kelsey raises £37,000 in two days

Tom Parker's wife set up a GoFundMe page following his tragic death. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker/ The Wanted/ GoFundMe

By Alice Dear

Tom Parker passed away last week following a battle with brain cancer.

Tom Parker's family, friends and fans have raised a massive £37,000 for charity over the past two days.

This comes after The Wanted singer's wife, Kelsey, set up the GoFundMe page to raise funds for "amazing causes in Tom's name".

The fundraiser originally set out to raise £5,000, but is still climbing after reaching almost £40,000 in only 48 hours.

Following the death of her beloved husband, who was only 33-years-old, Kelsey asked for donations instead of flowers and cards.

Tom Parker passed away last week following a brave battle with brain cancer. Picture: Instagram/Tom Parker

Since then, there have been 2,500 donations, with fans leaving messages of love and support for Kelsey and their family.

One person commented alongside their donation: "Tom you was so brave till the very end, I’m so glad I got to see you and the boys in concert 3 weeks ago, your memory will live on forever you’ll be forever in our hearts. Send lots of love to Kelsey and the parker family."

Another wrote: "Love you so much Tom! I have so many amazing memories with you and I’m so grateful. Thank you for your kindness throughout the years. You always made me so happy. You were the friendliest, funniest and nicest person. I’m so sorry for everything you went through and I’m devastated that you’re no longer with us. I will miss you forever. Rest In Peace."

Kelsey wrote a message to donators on the GoFundMe page, which reads:

Fans, friends and family have raised money for a number of great causes. Picture: GoFundMe

I am Kelsey Parker, very proud wife of Tom Parker, probably best known for being one fifth of UK boyband The Wanted, but to those who knew him he was my husband, a Daddy, son, brother and friend. As many of you know, Tom was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October 2020 and on Wednesday 30th March 2022 he passed away peacefully with all of his closest friends and family by his side. Our hearts are truly broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without him, but one of the biggest sources of comfort over the last 2 years has been the outpouring of love and support we’ve all received. We can’t thank everyone enough for holding Tom, myself and the children in your thoughts and prayers, for lighting candles and sharing beautiful messages of hope and condolence. We want to take everyone’s incredible love, support and generosity and turn our grief into something positive and to keep Tom’s memory alive forever. We politely request that instead of gifts and flowers, donations are made to this GoFundMe account with all proceeds eventually going to amazing causes in Tom’s name, to help others in need. We simply couldn’t have got through the last 2 years without the help and support we have received and if we can offer it back to others that would be the best way to honour Tom and make our two children, Aurelia and Bodhi proud. From the bottom of our hearts, a huge thank you. If love alone could have saved Tom, he would have lived forever…

Tom passed away on Wednesday last week surrounded by his family and friends, less than two years after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

He married his wife in 2018, and they went on to have two children together.

Kelsey announced the passing of her beloved husband on Wednesday, writing in an Instagram caption: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you."

Kelsey Parker has thanked people for their support and messages of love since Tom's passing. Picture: Instagram/Kelsey Parker

After donations started pouring in, Kelsey posted a message of thanks, writing: "Words can’t express how much all of your love and support means right now. We are overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity. We have set up a donations page for those of you wishing to donate in Tom’s memory. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."