Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey invites fans to 'celebration of life service'

13 April 2022, 09:58 | Updated: 13 April 2022, 10:08

Heart reporter

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey has invited The Wanted star’s fans to pay tribute to him at a ‘celebration of life service’.

Fans of The Wanted star Tom Parker have been invited to pay their respects to The Wanted star at a private ceremony next week.

Tom tragically died at the age of just 33 last month surrounded by his friends and family, after a battling a brain tumour.

The star’s wife Kelsey announced that a private service was to be held next Wednesday, April 20, in Queensway, Petts Wood, in south-east London.

Tom Parker's wife has encouraged fans to attend a ceremony to celebrate his life
Tom Parker's wife has encouraged fans to attend a ceremony to celebrate his life. Picture: Instagram

Those wishing to pay their respects have been encouraged to line the route to the church.

In a statement on Instagram, the mum-of-two said: “There will be private celebration of life on Wednesday 20th April.

“We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Woods from 10am. It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service.

“You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens.”

Tom Parker sadly passed away last month
Tom Parker sadly passed away last month. Picture: Instagram

Fans have been quick to comment, with one writing: “This is so lovely. I wish I was able to go but I’ll be there in spirit and I know you will give him the most amazing send off 🦋 x”.

Another said: “I know hundreds of others will be there in spirit Kelsey ❤️🦋 We will be thinking of him, your family and his friends all day ❤️🦋”

A third added: “You are an absolute beacon of light. I just know that you feel Tom’s love wrapped around you every single day ❤️”

This comes after Kelsey created a GoFundMe page following her husband’s death to ‘keep Tom’s memory alive forever’.

The has now received more than £51,000 worth of donations.

Kelsey and Tom have been married since 2018 and have two children together, baby Bodhi and daughter, Aurelia Rose, two.

