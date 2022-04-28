Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey shares heartbreaking message about grief

The Wanted star Tom Parker's wife Kelsey has shared a message about grief, one week after the funeral of her late husband.

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey has shared a poem about the realities of grief following the death of her husband.

The Wanted star passed away on 30 March at the age of just 33-years-old following a battle with an inoperable brain tumour.

A week after his funeral, Kelsey has shared an emotional poem called ‘I Wish I Knew’ by Donna Ashworth about how she is feeling.

Sharing it on her Instagram stories, the quote reads: “Grief may feel like the dying of the soul while the body still lives, but you are alive my friend.

Kelsey Parker has shared a message about grief. Picture: Instagram

“And they are not, nor do they want you to be with them just yet. They very much want you to live.

“Do not fear the grief you feel, it’s just love thrashing around, looking for somewhere to go. So give it somewhere to go."

This comes after Kelsey joined Tom’s family and friends at a private service in honour of Tom in south east London last week.

Hundreds of fans also lined the streets to show their respects for the singer, with the funeral streaming on screens outside the church.

Mum-of-two Kelsy - who shares children Bodhi, one and Aurelia Rose, two with Tom - spoke at the service in a pre-recorded message.

Kelsey shares two children with Tom Parker. Picture: Instagram

She said: "To stand up in front of everyone right now would be too painful but I want to talk about the love of my life my Tom... So, where do I start?

"19 year old me met Tom outside of a nightclub, I say met – I instantly saw him and said, ‘Oh my god, I love him’. It was love at first sight, even if he didn’t know it yet.

"We went into the club, tables next to each other, and he asked for my name, which I thought was weird, but he told me, ‘I wanna add you on Facebook’. And the rest is history.

"From that moment I told everyone – I wanted to marry Tom Parker. Tom had other ideas though because he had just joined a band called The Wanted. I didn’t really believe him, but little did we know, they’d go on to be one of the UK’s biggest boybands."

She continued: “Life with you Tom was never boring, we spent a lot of our first years together drinking MAHIKI dry with a lot of people who are here today."

Before adding: "We’ve had a lifetime together and I will carry you – my soulmate – until we meet again. Our souls are endless, I can still feel you with me now. Remember, I love you more than you can ever say, you will always be my angel Tommy boy in the sky.

"If love alone could have saved you, you would have lived forever. I love you, babe, from your babe.”

Meanwhile, The Wanted recently released a new version of their 2012 Comic Relief single, Gold Forever.

Band members Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes teamed up with Island Records and the writers of the song, with all net proceeds going to The Brain Tumour Charity in Tom’s memory.