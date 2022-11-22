Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey 'finds love again' following The Wanted star's death

22 November 2022, 14:01

Tom, 33, lost his battle with brain cancer earlier this year.
Tom, 33, lost his battle with brain cancer earlier this year. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The mother-of-two lost her pop star partner in March after he passed away from brain cancer aged 33.

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey has reportedly found love again eight months after The Wanted star passed away from an inoperable brain tumour.

The mother-of-two, 32, lost the father of her children in March shortly after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer aged 33, leaving daughter Aurelia, three, and son Bodhi, two, without their dad.

After what has no doubt been a difficult year, sources hint the influencer and TV star could have found happiness again in the form of a builder named Sean Boggans, who was introduced to her by mutual friends.

The duo's relationship allegedly went public last month after the couple were spotted together at a wedding in Greenwich, South London.

Tom and Kelsey Parker were together for 13 years.
Tom and Kelsey Parker were together for 13 years. Picture: Getty

A wedding guest told The Sun: “It’s early days and she has a lot on her plate, but he’s shown her so much support.

"He was with her on what was a tough day.

"They were kissing and looked loved-up."

Former Estate agent and divorced dad Sean, 39, who also has two children, is from Essex and now works as an electrician, the paper reports.

Kelsey has remained open about her struggle with Tom's passing, speaking honestly about her grief in the weeks and months following his death.

Chatting to ITV's Loose Women, she told the panel she tries to remain positive and often spots signs he is still around.

"We went to Soho Farmhouse for my friend’s hen… we were all gossiping and on the balcony was a white feather and I was like, “Of course he’s here picking up all the gossip”," she said.

"I kept saying to Tom out loud, 'Please make it sunny on Saturday' and the sun was shining, but it was forecast to rain all day."

A month after losing her husband of four years, Kelsey talked about their special final moments together.

She said: "I got into bed with him. We were in bed together for two hours, I just wanted that time with him.

"It was romantic even then. Yes, we were in a hospice but that was Tom as a person, it never mattered where we were.

"I said, ‘You know Tom, I will be OK, the kids will be OK. I will make sure that everything you want them to know, the things that you’ve taught me over the years, I promise to teach them it all’.

"He said, ‘I know you’re going to be OK’. He then took off his wedding ring and put it on my finger."

The couple first met in a West London nightclub in 2009, when Kelsey was 19 and Tom was 21.

At the pop star's funeral, she said: "Marrying you was the best day of my life."

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Jack Grealish fulfilled his promise to young Finlay

Heartwarming moment Jack Grealish fulfils promise to boy, 11, with goal celebration

Celebrities

Hot water bottles three or more years old are extremely dangerous, warns expert

Hot water bottles three or more years old are extremely dangerous, warns expert

Lifestyle

This Morning has been cancelled this week

Why is This Morning cancelled and when is it back on?

This Morning

Scarlette Douglas has revealed an unaired conversation with Boy George

I’m a Celebrity's Scarlette Douglas reveals unaired court case chat with Boy George

Holly Willoughby is wearing a rented dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to rent her black and white lace dress from Hurr

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Rafters at Riverside House in Derbyshire was tricked out of £5,500 [STOCK IMAGE]

Restaurant devastated after cruel pranksters book out every Sunday table

Lifestyle

A grandmother has refused to look after her grandson unless I am paid

'I refuse to babysit my grandchild unless my daughter pays me'

Lifestyle

Prosecco can cause bad hangovers

Prosecco hangovers are officially the worst, says wine expert

Food & Drink

Drivers are being warned about messy cars

Drivers could be fined £100 for having a messy car

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has shown off her bauble hack

Stacey Solomon shares £2.50 Christmas bauble hack using bouncy balls

Celebrities

Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been cancelled on some days

When are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on this week?

TV & Movies

This is who has been voted off I'm A Celebrity so far

Who left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and which star is favourite to be voted out?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Mike Tindall joined I'm A Celebrity for the money

Mike Tindall signed up for I’m A Celebrity for the money because his ‘work dried up’

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie got married in 2020

Inside I'm A Celebrity star Ant McPartlin's family life with wife Anne-Marie

Celebrities

A mum has revealed she washes her Christmas tree

Mum divides opinion after revealing she washes her Christmas tree in the bath

Christmas

I'm A Celebrity viewers slam Boy George for risking campmates letters from home

I'm A Celebrity viewers slam Boy George for risking campmates' letters from home

I'm A Celebrity 2022

A dad has asked for the morning off baby duties

Dad sparks debate for demanding 'morning off' from parenting duties at weekends

Lifestyle

Pink performed Hopelessly Devoted to You

P!nk tributes Olivia Newton John with emotional performance of Hopelessly Devoted To You

Celebrities

Mike Tindall was read a sweet letter by his wife on I'm A Celebrity

Zara Tindall's sweet nicknames for Mike revealed in adorable I'm A Celebrity letter

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Sixteen-year-old Korben wore a red dress to his prom

Schoolboy goes viral after attending prom in sequined tuxedo ballgown

Lifestyle