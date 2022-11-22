Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey 'finds love again' following The Wanted star's death

Tom, 33, lost his battle with brain cancer earlier this year. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The mother-of-two lost her pop star partner in March after he passed away from brain cancer aged 33.

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey has reportedly found love again eight months after The Wanted star passed away from an inoperable brain tumour.

The mother-of-two, 32, lost the father of her children in March shortly after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer aged 33, leaving daughter Aurelia, three, and son Bodhi, two, without their dad.

After what has no doubt been a difficult year, sources hint the influencer and TV star could have found happiness again in the form of a builder named Sean Boggans, who was introduced to her by mutual friends.

The duo's relationship allegedly went public last month after the couple were spotted together at a wedding in Greenwich, South London.

Tom and Kelsey Parker were together for 13 years. Picture: Getty

A wedding guest told The Sun: “It’s early days and she has a lot on her plate, but he’s shown her so much support.

"He was with her on what was a tough day.

"They were kissing and looked loved-up."

Former Estate agent and divorced dad Sean, 39, who also has two children, is from Essex and now works as an electrician, the paper reports.

Kelsey has remained open about her struggle with Tom's passing, speaking honestly about her grief in the weeks and months following his death.

Chatting to ITV's Loose Women, she told the panel she tries to remain positive and often spots signs he is still around.

"We went to Soho Farmhouse for my friend’s hen… we were all gossiping and on the balcony was a white feather and I was like, “Of course he’s here picking up all the gossip”," she said.

"I kept saying to Tom out loud, 'Please make it sunny on Saturday' and the sun was shining, but it was forecast to rain all day."

A month after losing her husband of four years, Kelsey talked about their special final moments together.

She said: "I got into bed with him. We were in bed together for two hours, I just wanted that time with him.

"It was romantic even then. Yes, we were in a hospice but that was Tom as a person, it never mattered where we were.

"I said, ‘You know Tom, I will be OK, the kids will be OK. I will make sure that everything you want them to know, the things that you’ve taught me over the years, I promise to teach them it all’.

"He said, ‘I know you’re going to be OK’. He then took off his wedding ring and put it on my finger."

The couple first met in a West London nightclub in 2009, when Kelsey was 19 and Tom was 21.

At the pop star's funeral, she said: "Marrying you was the best day of my life."

