Hot water bottles three or more years old are extremely dangerous, warns expert

By Alice Dear

Alice Beer appeared on This Morning this week to warn viewers of the consequences of using old hot water bottles.

This Morning's Alice Beer told viewers during Monday's show that hot water bottles that are three or more years old should be binned.

The consumer expert explained to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that while many people will be using hot water bottles this winter to keep warm, it is important for them to know the risks.

Alice told the story of a 15-year-old girl called Grace who was rushed to hospital with third-degree burns on her stomach after using an old hot water bottle to keep cosy while revising.

She added that Chelsea and Westminster Hospital see at least one person a week with burns caused by hot water bottles.

Alice Beer explains to This Morning viewers that their hot water bottles should feel rubbery and smell rubbery. Picture: ITV

The expert explained that hot water bottles do have a date of manufacturing printed on them, and warned that if they don't, the product was not made by a reliable company or that it is too old.

She showed that the date the hot water bottle was made is printed inside the top of the hot water bottle, inside the area when hot water is poured.

The wheel printed here will reveal the year it was made as well as the month, however, she added that this system is not clear and can often be missed by users.

Watch Alice Beer's explanation here:

Once you know when the hot water bottle was made, you should work out if it is three or more years old, and if so, it has to go.

She added: "When you buy a hot water bottle, the point is the rubber is insulating and is strong, so it if doesn't smell rubbery and doesn't feel rubbery then it has a higher proportion of additives to rubber.

"So what you want is a real rubbery hot water bottle because that will protect you more."

Alice Beer shows This Morning viewers where to find a hot water bottle's date of manufacturing. Picture: ITV

Alice added that you should not be putting boiling water straight into the hot water bottle, and that you should remove the cover when filling it up to spot any signs of damage or leaks.

