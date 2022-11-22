Exclusive

I’m a Celebrity's Scarlette Douglas reveals unaired court case chat with Boy George

22 November 2022, 10:30 | Updated: 22 November 2022, 10:44

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Scarlette Douglas appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Tuesday.

After being voted out of the I’m A Celebrity jungle, Scarlette Douglas joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden all the way from Australia.

Appearing via video link from her hotel room, the A Place in the Sun star said she was ‘gutted’ to be out, calling it ‘the most incredible time’.

But she also told Jamie and Amanda about an awkward moment she had with Boy George where she brought up his court case.

The pair got into a heated discussion when Scarlette asked his much publicised arrest.

Scarlette Douglas appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2022
Scarlette Douglas appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2022. Picture: ITV

In 2009, Boy George was sentenced to 15 months in jail for the false imprisonment and assault of Norwegian model Audun Carlsen.

The 61-year-old was released after four months and has been touring ever since.

Referencing the incident, Scarlette asked Boy George in camp: "What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”

Clearly irritated, he snapped: “That’s not true," and then went on to call his campmate 'inappropriate’ for bringing it up.

But now Scarlette has said she had no idea Boy George had been to prison, and the pair were having a whole conversation beforehand that wasn’t aired on the show.

Boy George and Scarlette Douglas got into a heated discussion
Boy George and Scarlette Douglas got into a heated discussion. Picture: ITV

“I genuinely didn’t know he hadn't been to prison,” she said.

“There was a whole conversation before that bit where we’d been discussing how tabloids can make a story a lot bigger than it is and exaggerate for a headline.

“Then they’ve taken the part of me saying ‘wasn’t there a story about you with a man and a radiator’ and then it kept going.

“He said he didn’t want to talk about it but then he continued to talk about it and said he was in prison for four months and I was just like ‘oh I didn’t even know you were in prison’, and then it just kept going and I didn’t know how to stop it.”

Scarlette admitted she had no idea Boy George was annoyed until she left the show, adding that he ‘got over it’ quickly and was back to his normal self.

Scarlette Douglas chatting to hosts Ant and Dec after leaving I'm A Celebrity 2022
Scarlette Douglas chatting to hosts Ant and Dec after leaving I'm A Celebrity 2022. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Elsewhere in the chat, the TV star revealed she wants either Hollyoaks star Owen Warner or England lioness Jill Scott to win.

You can watch the full video in the player above.

