Love Island's Maya Jama accidentally reveals dumped couple before it aired

By Naomi Bartram

Who got dumped from Love Island last night? Maya Jama accidentally revealed the news before it aired.

Love Island is almost finished, but there’s just about enough time for a little bit of drama as another couple was dumped from the island.

But things didn’t exactly go to plan after host Maya Jama made a mistake and gave away the latest pair to leave the show.

So, who left Love Island and what happened? Here’s what we know…

Who left Love Island last night?

Will Young and Jessie Wynter were the last Islanders to be dumped from the villa ahead of Monday night’s big final.

Will and Jessie were dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

But Maya Jama spoiled the surprise of the final dumping when she shared a clip of Aftersun ahead of the dumping.

The trailer showed Will and Jessie in the studio with the presenter Maya, who told viewers she’d be chatting to the ‘dumped Islanders’ after the main show ended.

And this didn’t go down too well on Twitter, with one person writing: “Are the producers okay… why’d they just ruin it on aftersun?”

“NOT THE AFTER SUN ADVERT REVEALING THE DUMBED COUPLE BEFORE THE DUMPINGS BEEN SHOWN,” someone else fumed.

Maya Jama leaked the dumped Love Island stars. Picture: Instagram

“Someone from the Aftersun editing team should get fired, cos surely that was a production error???” a third added.

It was then revealed that Will and Jessie had actually been seen in the background of Maya’s Instagram Stories earlier in the evening, despite her quickly deleting it.

With Will and Jessie being the latest couple to be dumped from the Love Island, four couples have made it through to the final.

On Monday evening, Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins, Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga, and Tom Clare and Samie Elishi will be battling it out.

not maya jama accidentally showing that it’s will and jessie who get dumped by having them in the background of her IG story 😂💀 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/sG7pjGzCpw — Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) March 12, 2023

So they showed us a preview of aftersun because Maya Jama accidentally leaked that Will and Jessie are dumped #loveisland



pic.twitter.com/kBw93wX8vp — Anisha💫 (@anisha_xox) March 12, 2023

Opening up about missing out on a spot in the final four, Jessie told Maya: “It would have been nice for us to get to the final, but I’ve left the Villa with Will and he’s my boyfriend, so that’s good.

She added: “I’m heading to Will’s farm for the interim! I’m very excited to go there. I’ll be looking to move to London. Samie and I were going to look at apartments so we’ll see how all of that goes.”