Love Island's Maya Jama accidentally reveals dumped couple before it aired

13 March 2023, 08:15

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Who got dumped from Love Island last night? Maya Jama accidentally revealed the news before it aired.

Love Island is almost finished, but there’s just about enough time for a little bit of drama as another couple was dumped from the island.

But things didn’t exactly go to plan after host Maya Jama made a mistake and gave away the latest pair to leave the show.

So, who left Love Island and what happened? Here’s what we know…

Who left Love Island last night?

Will Young and Jessie Wynter were the last Islanders to be dumped from the villa ahead of Monday night’s big final.

Will and Jessie were dumped from Love Island
Will and Jessie were dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV

But Maya Jama spoiled the surprise of the final dumping when she shared a clip of Aftersun ahead of the dumping.

The trailer showed Will and Jessie in the studio with the presenter Maya, who told viewers she’d be chatting to the ‘dumped Islanders’ after the main show ended.

And this didn’t go down too well on Twitter, with one person writing: “Are the producers okay… why’d they just ruin it on aftersun?”

“NOT THE AFTER SUN ADVERT REVEALING THE DUMBED COUPLE BEFORE THE DUMPINGS BEEN SHOWN,” someone else fumed.

Maya Jama leaked the dumped Love Island stars
Maya Jama leaked the dumped Love Island stars. Picture: Instagram

“Someone from the Aftersun editing team should get fired, cos surely that was a production error???” a third added.

It was then revealed that Will and Jessie had actually been seen in the background of Maya’s Instagram Stories earlier in the evening, despite her quickly deleting it.

With Will and Jessie being the latest couple to be dumped from the Love Island, four couples have made it through to the final.

On Monday evening, Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins, Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga, and Tom Clare and Samie Elishi will be battling it out.

Opening up about missing out on a spot in the final four, Jessie told Maya: “It would have been nice for us to get to the final, but I’ve left the Villa with Will and he’s my boyfriend, so that’s good.

She added: “I’m heading to Will’s farm for the interim! I’m very excited to go there. I’ll be looking to move to London. Samie and I were going to look at apartments so we’ll see how all of that goes.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island's Ron Hall is a 2023 finalist

Love Island Ron Hall: Age, where he's from and job

Love Island's Lana Jenkins is a 2023 finalist

Love Island Lana Jenkins: Where's she's from, age and job revealed

Dan and Sandy were rocked by a scandal on MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia shock as Dan is now dating wedding guest after Sandy drama
Disney has released the live-action trailer of The Little Mermaid.

Disney releases The Little Mermaid trailer with first look at Ariel and Ursula

John Travolta has opened up about his good friend Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta breaks down in tears during Oscars tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Where is Holly Willoughby's dress from today?

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden now?

There is no minimum legal age at which ear piercing can be offered in the UK but many shops have their own policies.

Body piercer praised for refusing to pierce newborn baby's ears

Parenting

Taylor and Hugo were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Tayla Winter and Hugo Armstrong now?

Celebrities

A TikTok user has praised for brutal way she stops people from talking mid-air.

Woman shares 'genius' way she stops people talking to her on flights

Lifestyle

Mae Muller is the UK's first female representative at Eurovision since 2018.

Eurovision UK entry Mae Muller: Songs, age, parents and more revealed

The Friends actress realised she had gone too far with cosmetic tweaks.

Courteney Cox admits getting fillers is her 'biggest beauty regret'

Celebrities

Melissa Sheppard and Josh White were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Melissa Sheppard and Josh White now?

The mum-of-three told fans she felt "frazzled".

Helen Flanagan shares motherhood struggles after split from Scott Sinclair

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon fans were in hysterics over her photo blunder

Stacey Solomon in hysterics as fan points out awkward blunder in new baby pics

Celebrities

How to remove snow from your car and drive safely

How to remove snow from the car and drive safely in icy weather

News

MAFS Australia couple Melinda and Layton selfies

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Melinda Willis and Layton Mills now?

Sally-Ann scooped over £838,000 on the EuroMillions draw.

Mum working two jobs to make ends meet wins £838k on lottery

Money

Boots is making changes to its Advantage Card points and discounts scheme.

Boots announces big Advantage Card shake-up from discounts to points

Shopping