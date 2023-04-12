When is Love Island summer 2023 on?

12 April 2023, 12:26 | Updated: 12 April 2023, 14:41

Love Island 2023 is back on this summer
Love Island 2023 is back on this summer. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island summer 2023 is set to be back on screens very soon - find out everything you need to know!

Winter Love Island 2023 might have just finished, but Maya Jama is back with a brand new summer series very soon.

The second instalment of the year Love Island has been confirmed for later this summer, with a brand new group of Islanders ready to fall in love.

But when is the new season on TV and will Maya Jama return as host? This is everything you need to know about Love Island summer 2023…

When is summer Love Island 2023 on?

According to reports, Love Island will return within a matter of weeks, with the launch show scheduled for 5th June.

Maya Jama is the new Love Island 2023 host
Maya Jama is the new Love Island 2023 host. Picture: ITV

A TV source told The Sun: “ITV have already lined up the islanders who will be heading to the show's villa in Majorca.

“The cast will fly out late next month ready for the show to begin in just eight weeks.”

The series is expected to last eight weeks, meaning the finale will be taking place in early August, however ITV have not confirmed this.

Who will host Love Island 2023?

Maya Jama will be hosting the next series of Love Island, after taking over presenting duties from Laura Whitmore.

The insider added: “Maya [Jama] is chomping at the bit to get to work on this series too.

Kai and Sanam win Love Island 2023

“Having her on board has given Love Island a real boost and it's expected that ratings will soar.”

Summer Love Island was confirmed all the way back in June 2022, with Paul Mortimer, the Director of Reality Commissioning and Controller at ITV2, saying: "Love Island has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer.

“We’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience.

"So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show."

Kai and Sanam were crowned Love Island winners 2023
Kai and Sanam were crowned Love Island winners 2023. Picture: ITV

Where will summer Love Island take place?

According to ITV, Love Island will be taking place in its usual location of Mallorca.

Over winter, the show takes place in South Africa due to the summer weather.

Back in February, Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan were crowned winners, beating original couple Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins to the £50k cash prize.

This was the first time a Casa Amor bombshell has entered the show and gone on to win in the show's eight-year history.

