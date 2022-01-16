Who is Liberty Poole? Dancing On Ice star's age, Instagram and net worth revealed

Liberty Poole is a contestant on this year's Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram/Liberty Poole

By Heart reporter

Love Island star Liberty Poole is returning to our screens for this year's Dancing On Ice. Here's your need-to-know on her...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This year's Dancing On Ice has officially arrived, and we couldn't be more excited.

One of the contestants taking part this year is Liberty Poole, who shot to fame in the 2021 series of Love Island.

Speaking about her excitement to pick up her skates, Liberty said: "I grew up watching 'Dancing On Ice' and my mum actually used to be a figure skater.

"I ice skate as a hobby sometimes so I can get around the rink but I can't do any tricks, no pirouetting or anything so I'm really looking forward to pushing myself and learning as much as I possibly can.

"Not just skating around the ice but actually dancing on ice. Bring it on!"

Here's your need-to-know on her...

Liberty shot to fame on Love Island last year. Picture: ITV

Who is Liberty Poole?

Liberty, 22, is a reality star from Birmingham.

She proved a fan favourite when she took part in Love Island this year, but left the villa a few days before the final after her relationship with Jake Cornish came to an end.

Since leaving Love Island, she bagged a huge fashion deal with In The Style, while also working with Lola’s Lashes, Skinny Tan, and Boux Avenue.

Liberty is a contestant on Dancing On Ice 2022. Picture: Instagram

What is Liberty Poole's net worth?

Liberty is thought to be worth around £1.7million thanks to her lucrative fashion and beauty deals.

Does Liberty Poole have a boyfriend?

Liberty doesn't appear to be dating anyone, and she previously opened up about being happy to be single.

She told OK! magazine: "I’m happy being single, to be honest. I think I went into Love Island looking for love, thinking that’s what I needed."And then I found something better.

"There’s not a lot going on in the love life department. I’m quite busy at the moment so I don’t really have much time.

"But I also feel like I’m not ready, either, because I’m just so focused on myself that I don’t want any distractions from my happiness."

Is Liberty Poole on Instagram?

She is indeed! You can follow her @libertypoolex.