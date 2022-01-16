Who is Liberty Poole? Dancing On Ice star's age, Instagram and net worth revealed

16 January 2022, 16:30

Liberty Poole is a contestant on this year's Dancing On Ice
Liberty Poole is a contestant on this year's Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram/Liberty Poole
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Love Island star Liberty Poole is returning to our screens for this year's Dancing On Ice. Here's your need-to-know on her...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This year's Dancing On Ice has officially arrived, and we couldn't be more excited.

One of the contestants taking part this year is Liberty Poole, who shot to fame in the 2021 series of Love Island.

Speaking about her excitement to pick up her skates, Liberty said: "I grew up watching 'Dancing On Ice' and my mum actually used to be a figure skater.

"I ice skate as a hobby sometimes so I can get around the rink but I can't do any tricks, no pirouetting or anything so I'm really looking forward to pushing myself and learning as much as I possibly can.

"Not just skating around the ice but actually dancing on ice. Bring it on!"

Here's your need-to-know on her...

Liberty shot to fame on Love Island last year
Liberty shot to fame on Love Island last year. Picture: ITV

Who is Liberty Poole?

Liberty, 22, is a reality star from Birmingham.

She proved a fan favourite when she took part in Love Island this year, but left the villa a few days before the final after her relationship with Jake Cornish came to an end.

Since leaving Love Island, she bagged a huge fashion deal with In The Style, while also working with Lola’s Lashes, Skinny Tan, and Boux Avenue.

Liberty is a contestant on Dancing On Ice 2022
Liberty is a contestant on Dancing On Ice 2022. Picture: Instagram

What is Liberty Poole's net worth?

Liberty is thought to be worth around £1.7million thanks to her lucrative fashion and beauty deals.

Does Liberty Poole have a boyfriend?

Liberty doesn't appear to be dating anyone, and she previously opened up about being happy to be single.

She told OK! magazine: "I’m happy being single, to be honest. I think I went into Love Island looking for love, thinking that’s what I needed."And then I found something better.

"There’s not a lot going on in the love life department. I’m quite busy at the moment so I don’t really have much time.

"But I also feel like I’m not ready, either, because I’m just so focused on myself that I don’t want any distractions from my happiness."

Is Liberty Poole on Instagram?

She is indeed! You can follow her @libertypoolex.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Ben Foden and Una Healy were married

Why did Ben Foden and Una Healy split?

Connor Ball is on Dancing on Ice 2022

Who is Dancing On Ice's Connor Ball? Age, career and girlfriend revealed

Dancing On Ice 2022

Ria Hebdon has joined the Dancing on Ice line up

Who is Dancing on Ice's Ria Hebden? Lorraine star's age, career and husband revealed

Dancing On Ice 2022

All you need are a few bits of kit to get your home gym up and running

Best workout equipment for creating a home gym

Lifestyle

Your need-to-know on Dancing On Ice star Bez

Who is Bez? Dancing On Ice star's age, career and net worth revealed

TV & Movies

Stef Reid is taking part in Dancing On Ice 2022

Who is Stef Reid? Dancing On Ice star's age, Instagram and career revealed
Regan Gascoigne has joined Dancing On Ice

How old is Dancing On Ice's Regan Gascoigne and what is he famous for?

Dancing On Ice 2022

Kye Whyte has joined the Dancing On Ice line up

Who is Dancing On Ice's Kye Whyte? Age and BMX career revealed

Dancing On Ice 2022

Rachel Stevens has joined the Dancing on Ice line up

Who is Dancing On Ice's Rachel Stevens? Age, husband and net worth revealed

Dancing On Ice 2022

Find out everything about Ben Foden's new wife

Who is Ben Foden's wife Jackie Belanoff Smith and when did he split from Una Healy?
Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has a famous family

Inside Dancing On Ice star Sally Dynevor's family life with famous children

TV & Movies

John Barrowman is no longer a judge on Dancing on Ice

Why is John Barrowman not on Dancing on Ice?

Dancing On Ice 2022

Sally Dynevor has joined the Dancing On Ice line up

How old is Dancing on Ice star Sally Dynevor and who is she married to?

TV & Movies

Kimberly Wyatt is on this year's Dancing on Ice

Who is Dancing on Ice's Kimberly Wyatt? Age, Pussycat Dolls career and husband revealed

Dancing On Ice 2022

Ben Foden has joined the Dancing on Ice line up

Who is Dancing on Ice star Ben Foden? Age, rugby career and wife revealed