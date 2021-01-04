Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened to Cyrell Paule and Nic Jovanovic?

Cyrell and Nic met on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

Are Cyrell and Nic still together from Married at First Sight Australia? What happened after the show?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 6 spoilers below**

It’s time to get rid of those January blues because E4 is heading back Down Under for Married at First Sight Australia series 6.

After the fifth season took the UK by storm over summer, the 2019 series is being aired for the first time - and it’s set to be even more dramatic.

Viewers are introduced to Cyrell Paule and Nic Jovanovic in episode one, and things start off well.

But what happened to the couple after the cameras stopped rolling? And where are Cyrell Paule and Nic Jovanovic now? Here’s what we know…

Cyrell and Nic split up on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine/E4

What happened to Cyrell and Nic in Married at First Sight Australia season 6?

As one of the more fiery couples from MAFS, Cyrell and Nic often clashed during the season.

They broke before the show finished, after a string of feuds while filming.

Things got messy back in March 2019 when Cyrell said on Instagram that dating Nic was a 'huge' mistake.

Commenting on Nic's height, the fan wrote: “He looks huge”, to which Cyrell replied: “Yeah he is huge... a huge mistake.”

She also accused her ex of flirting with MAFS co-star Jessika Power throughout filming, but he denied this.

Where are Married at First Sight Australia’s Cyrell and Nic now?

After her marriage to Nic ended, Cyrell went on to date Love Island Australia finalist Eden Dally.

After getting together in March 2019, they announced they were expecting their first child together in August 2019.

While the pair split just a few months later in October, saying they both wanted 'different things', they got back together in December of the same year.

Cyrell said at the time: “We're having a baby together and at the end of the day, first and foremost, our priority is our son and we always want to be a family.”

31-year-old Cyrell gave birth to their baby boy on Sunday, February 9, later announcing his name as Boston.

Now, the couple share adorable photos of their son all the time, recently even creating his very own Instagram page with over 14k followers.

As for Nic, 30, he has been very open about his battle with testicular cancer after he was diagnosed at the age of 24.

The disease sadly resurfaced in January 2019 and the reality star was forced to undergo chemotherapy and have a teste removed.

Nic went on date girlfriend Bridgette Lee in November 2019, but they seem to have split.

He spends a lot of time campaigning for charity and working out in the gym.

