Ning Surasiang shows off new boyfriend after being dumped by Mark Scrivens on Married at First Sight Australia

Ning Surasiang was paired with Mark Scrivens on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine/E4

Married at First Sight Australia's Ning Surasiang has moved on since she was dumped by Mark Scrivens.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Ning Surasiang had a rough ride on Married At First Sight Australia after she was brutally dumped by ‘husband’ Mark Scrivens at the altar.

But it looks like the reality star has well and truly moved on, as she’s been showing off her new boyfriend on Instagram.

Ning is happily loved up with 35-year-old Kane Micallef and the pair have been dating since August 2020.

She often shares adorable family photos of the pair and her children who all live together in Sydney.

Ning Surasiang is now dating her boyfriend Kane Micallef. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, back on MAFS Ning was left heartbroken when Mark decided to end their marriage back in 2019.

The pair met at the start of the show and faced a fair few ups and downs, but they seemingly put their differences aside towards the end of the experiment.

During their final vows, Ning revealed that she had developed feelings for Mark and wanted to stay together as a couple.

But at the last moment, Mark dropped the bombshell that he didn’t want to continue their relationship into the real world.

He said at the time: “Ning I came on here to find love but I haven’t found it with you.

Ning and Mark split up during MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

“Even though my feelings for you are strong, I don’t see these feelings being strong enough to survive after this experiment ends.

“And they aren’t strong enough to ask you to move your entire life and three children to another city for me.

“In you I have found an awesome person that I respect, admire, adore. This has been one of the most…’

A furious Ning then Interrupted his speech, saying: “Just stop. This is bull****.”

He then insisted: “I really like you, I really do,’ he insisted. I just wasn’t getting enough confidence from you.

“This decision has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make.”

Ning went on to call him ‘selfish’ before storming away, as she finally added: “I didn’t find love with you, Mark, but I wanted to give it a go.

“You should’ve let me go at week three.

“You’re selfish because you kept me around for another week, to get here and humiliate me. I’m done, Mark.”

