Married at First Sight Australia season 7 is even more dramatic than season 6

23 February 2021, 15:29 | Updated: 23 February 2021, 15:45

Married at First Sight season 7 aired Down Under in 2020
Married at First Sight season 7 aired Down Under in 2020. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

Season 7 of Married at First Sight Australia was full of arguments, secret affairs and shock revelations...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Let’s face it, Married at First Sight Australia has become our guilty pleasure over lockdown.

The sixth season has seen all the drama we’d expect from the outrageous reality show, including THAT affair between Jessika Power and Dan Webb.

Viewers recently watched the pair go behind their partners’ backs and embark on a secret romance on screen.

But unsurprisingly, the couple didn’t last long out in the real world and Dan actually broke up with his ex during a TV interview

Well, if you thought season six was explosive, it has nothing on the latest series of the show.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia: Where are the season 7 couples now?

Originally aired in Oz in 2020, the show was full of plenty more bust-ups, secret affairs and terrible matches.

This time around, the panel of experts matched up 12 couples who met for the first time of their wedding day.

Hopefully, the show will air in the UK this year following the success of season 6. Check out the most dramatic moments below...

Elizabeth Sobinoff returned

Viewers will recognise one of the stars Elizabeth Sobinoff, who returned to MAFS after her marriage to Sam Ball fell apart.

Lizzie’s second shot at love fell in the hands of AFL star and aspiring actor Seb Guilhaus, with the couple hitting it off straight away.

They actually sailed through the whole process and stayed together after the show, before recently splitting in January 2021.

A contestant cleaned the loo with his wife’s toothbrush

Dave Cannon and Hayley Vernon weren't a match made in heaven on MAFS
Dave Cannon and Hayley Vernon weren't a match made in heaven on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Dave Cannon and Hayley Vernon looked like a match made in heaven, but things took a very weird turn when some strange footage emerged.

After it was claimed Hayley had kissed co-star Michael Goonan, a video showed David scrubbing the toilet with her toothbrush.

Hayley tried to get her revenge by voting to stay at the last commitment ceremony, but the experts intervened and told the couple to leave.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?

A bride ran away

Cathy Evans ran out on Josh Pihlak during MAFS
Cathy Evans ran out on Josh Pihlak during MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Josh Pihlak was immediately attracted to his ‘wife’ Cathy Evans, but it looks like the pair weren’t to be as Cathy mysteriously disappeared one night after the commitment ceremony.

Taking a swipe at his ex, Josh then said: "Cathy would go do her things and then get in a hire car and leave without saying goodbye.

"It's all good and well to act like the happy couple on camera, but it should be exactly the same off camera too."

Cathy later revealed that she was never actually in love with Josh, while the truck driver went on to auction off his wedding ring.

Read More: Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together now?

There was another cheating scandal

Stacey Hampton and Michael Goonan were matched on MAFS
Stacey Hampton and Michael Goonan were matched on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

MAFS wouldn’t be the same without a cheating scandal, and Stacey Hampton and Michael Goonan were the centre of the drama this time around.

They didn’t get on from the start and Stacey was later accused of cheating with co-star Mikey Pembroke.

MAFS introduced the first same sex couple

Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz were the first same sex couple on MAFS
Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz were the first same sex couple on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz became the first ever same sex couple on the show.

While they started off strong, Tash later admitted she didn't feel a spark with Amanda and they went their separate ways.

Now Read: When does Married at First Sight Australia season six finish on E4?

