Inside Married at First Sight Australia stars Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli’s amazing Sydney home

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli live together in Sydney. Picture: Instagram

Martha and Michael from Married at First Sight Australia now live together in Sydney.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia has well and truly taken over our lives this winter.

But there were plenty of fiery arguments and brutal dumpings in the sixth series, Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli defied the odds and ended up staying together.

Now, two years on from filming, the pair are stronger than ever and even live together in an apartment in Sydney.

Martha moved from Melbourne to be with her boyfriend on Bondi beach and often shares photos from inside their home.

Martha often shows off her home on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Martha and Michael live together in Sydney. Picture: Instagram

Their modern living room has cream walls and flooring as well as crisp white furniture making it look more like a hotel.

In the bedroom, there is a similar theme with white walls, cosy grey carpet and a huge mirror perfect for all their couples selfies.

As we head into the bathroom, there is a big walk-in shower, grey walls and white cupboards with black taps.

The whole apartment is littered with funky artwork and house plants to keep it cosy.

After their time on the show, Martha and Michael have both become social media influencers and have a combined Instagram following of more than 750k.

Michael is also an online personal trainer, offering workout plans to his clients over the internet.

And it looks like their romance could be taken to the next level very soon as Michael recently hinted that he might propose soon.

During an Instagram Q&A, one fan asked: "When are you going to put a ring on that angel 💍."

Michael then set tongues wagging when he responded with the zipper-mouth emoji.

Martha also previously revealed she hopes to start a family in the future, telling TV WEEK: "I can definitely imagine my future with Michael.

"Our foundations are similar and we have strong family values."

She added: "I do want to have children one day – I don't think I'm ready now, though. [But] I could imagine having a family with him. Yes, definitely."

