Married at First Sight Australia’s Martha Kalifatidis had a huge fall out with Jessika Power and Ines Basic

Martha Kalifatidis has fallen out with her Married at First Sight Australia BFF's. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Martha and Jess got into a bitter feud after Married At First Sight Australia finished.

They might have been best friends during Married At First Sight Australia filming, but Martha Kalifatidis and Jessika Power are no longer in contact.

In fact, the pair had a huge falling out in 2019, along with Ines Basic, and they no longer speak at all.

Their feud reportedly started at the 2019 TV week Logies Awards, when Ines and Jessika reportedly ‘gate crashed’ the event.

The duo are then said to have started and argument with their former co-star Martha, with an insider telling the Daily Mail at the time: "As soon as Martha was near them, it all started to kick off.

Jessika and Martha were best friends on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

"They exchanged some tense words and Ines pretended to vomit on her."

Martha and her MAFS boyfriend Michael Brunelli later took to YouTube to explain what happened

"We were walking back to go to the after-party and we bumped into Jess and Ines," Martha said.

"I was completely taken aback 'coz I went up to say hi, thinking we're on good terms."

"We have been speaking on Instagram and we've been messaging so I thought everything was sweet.

"So I walked up to them, they ignored me, then I was looking at Jess going 'Hello?' and she goes 'Oh hi!'"

"Then Ines did pretend to vomit on me. I don't know why… It's so childish."

If that wasn’t awkward enough, Martha then said during an Instagram live video that she'd ‘rather have root canal surgery from now until the end of time than ever speak to Jess and Ines’.

She then brutally added they just weren't her ‘type’ of people.

Appearing on Today Extra, Martha confirmed that she no longer speaks to either of them and is instead focusing on her relationship with Michael.

She said: “I feel everyone has gone back to life the way it was before the show, and the reality is I don't really speak to anyone from the show anymore.”

Martha added it was “not because we have bad blood, just simply because, I guess, life goes on and you move on”.

In response to the feud, Ines and Jess wrote on their own Instagram Stories accusing Martha of cheating on her husband, which she strongly denied.

Speaking about ex BFF Martha, Jess slammed: “You're as fake as it comes. Constantly talking down about people even your fans! I'm over it and I'm sure everyone else is.

"I would love to have kept this private but enough is enough, we've held on for so long and she was supposed to be our friend! But she continues to bring us up in interviews and on her YouTube and Instagram.”

She added: "Just leave us alone! It's been a year for goodness' sake."

