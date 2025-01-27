John Aiken facts: MAFS expert's age, wife, children and Instagram revealed

John Aiken is an expert on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@johnaikenlive

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia expert John Aiken has become a fan favourite so here is everything you need to know about the TV star including his age, wife, kids and Instagram.

Married At First Sight Australia expert John Aiken is known for his no-nonsense attitude, often pulling up contestants on their poor behaviour.

After making a name for himself alongside fellow gurus Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla, John has continued to expand his MAFS empire, by appearing on the New Zealand version of the show as well.

Now as MAFS Australia season 12 begins to air Down Under, viewers are keen to learn more about the relationship expert.

How old is John, who is his wife, does he have any children and what is his Instagram?

MAFS Australia expert John Aiken has become a fan favourite. Picture: Nine

How old is John Aiken?

John was born on July 3rd 1970, and celebrated his 54th birthday in 2024.

Prior to joining the expert MAFS panel, John was a professional cricketer who played for Auckland and Wellington.

Who is John Aiken's wife?

MAFS star John is married to Kelly Swanson-Roe, 50, with the pair celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary in 2025.

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald about their relationship, John revealed: "Kelly and I, we are very much a team. We will debrief at the end of the day and make sure we side with one another. We don’t dish out solutions; we listen – that’s a big part of it."

Kelly Swanson-Roe is married to John Aiken. Picture: Instagram/@johnaikenlive

Does John Aiken have any children?

John shares two children with his wife, Aston, 13, and Piper, 10.

Speaking to Mosman Living, John opened up about the best thing about fatherhood, stating: "Being there for them when they’ve had a rough day or something has set them back.

"Kids can take things so personally at times, so it feels great to be able to sit with Aston or Piper and support them through disappointments, so they can see things more objectively and feel better about their world. Just to see the smile on their faces when I can talk something through with them, and they know that I’m in their corner, is gold!"

What is John Aiken's Instagram?

Fans can follow John on Instagram @johnaikenlive where he currently boats over 143,000 followers.

The relationship guru often shares images of his family as well as his business ventures.