John Aiken facts: MAFS expert's age, wife, children and Instagram revealed

27 January 2025, 14:57

John Aiken is an expert on MAFS Australia
John Aiken is an expert on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@johnaikenlive

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia expert John Aiken has become a fan favourite so here is everything you need to know about the TV star including his age, wife, kids and Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia expert John Aiken is known for his no-nonsense attitude, often pulling up contestants on their poor behaviour.

After making a name for himself alongside fellow gurus Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla, John has continued to expand his MAFS empire, by appearing on the New Zealand version of the show as well.

Now as MAFS Australia season 12 begins to air Down Under, viewers are keen to learn more about the relationship expert.

How old is John, who is his wife, does he have any children and what is his Instagram?

MAFS Australia expert John Aiken has become a fan favourite
MAFS Australia expert John Aiken has become a fan favourite. Picture: Nine

How old is John Aiken?

John was born on July 3rd 1970, and celebrated his 54th birthday in 2024.

Prior to joining the expert MAFS panel, John was a professional cricketer who played for Auckland and Wellington.

Who is John Aiken's wife?

MAFS star John is married to Kelly Swanson-Roe, 50, with the pair celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary in 2025.

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald about their relationship, John revealed: "Kelly and I, we are very much a team. We will debrief at the end of the day and make sure we side with one another. We don’t dish out solutions; we listen – that’s a big part of it."

Kelly Swanson-Roe is married to John Aiken
Kelly Swanson-Roe is married to John Aiken. Picture: Instagram/@johnaikenlive

Does John Aiken have any children?

John shares two children with his wife, Aston, 13, and Piper, 10.

Speaking to Mosman Living, John opened up about the best thing about fatherhood, stating: "Being there for them when they’ve had a rough day or something has set them back.

"Kids can take things so personally at times, so it feels great to be able to sit with Aston or Piper and support them through disappointments, so they can see things more objectively and feel better about their world. Just to see the smile on their faces when I can talk something through with them, and they know that I’m in their corner, is gold!"

What is John Aiken's Instagram?

Fans can follow John on Instagram @johnaikenlive where he currently boats over 143,000 followers.

The relationship guru often shares images of his family as well as his business ventures.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK? Release date revealed

Married at First Sight

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer

Fans of the show are suspicious of the former couple.

Love Island fans convinced Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore 'faked' split to reunite on All Stars

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Montel McKenzie and Leah Taylor met on Love Island

What happened between Montel and Leah? Their Love Island relationship explained

Montel McKenzie is returning to Love Island

Montel McKenzie facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint met on Love Island

What happened between Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint? Their Love Island relationship explained
Here's why the Love Island All Stars cast look so different

Love Island All Stars 2025 transformations: What cosmetic surgery and fillers have they had?

Love Island All Stars 2025

Fans have been wondering if Love Island All Stars will have Casa Amor

Will Love Island All Stars have Casa Amor?

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars has seen a number of people leave the villa

Who left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Here's how to make a perfect Negroni - and some with a twist

How to make the perfect Negroni... and other recipes for a twist on the classic cocktail

Food & Drink

Who are the new bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Who are the new bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2025? Meet Montel and Harriett

Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars is taking over our winter TV watching

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 finish?

Love Island All Stars 2025

The cast of Love Island All Stars 2025 has fans asking just how tall they are

Love Island All Stars heights in order from smallest to tallest

Love Island All Stars 2025

Grace Jackson's ex-boyfriends have been revealed

Who has Love Island's Grace Jackson dated? Her ex-boyfriends revealed

Ron Hall is taking part in Love Island All Stars

Ron Hall facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, eye, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Fans have been keen to learn more about Ron Hall's eye

What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained

The MAFS Australia 2025 cast has been revealed

MAFS Australia 2025 cast revealed: Meet the brides and grooms of season 12

Married at First Sight

Scott Thomas and Tina Stinnes met on Love Island in 2016

What happened between Scott Thomas and Tina Stinnes? Their Love Island romance explained

Do you have what it takes to play The Traitors?

How to apply for The Traitors season 4

The Traitors

Eliot is one of the grooms on MAFS Australia

Meet Eliot from MAFS Australia: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Carina is hoping to find love on MAFS Australia

Meet Carina from MAFS Australia: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Lauren is one of the brides on MAFS Australia

Meet Lauren from MAFS Australia: Age, job, Instagram and Jono McCullough romance revealed

Married at First Sight

Harriett Blackmore is looking for romance on Love Island All Stars

Harriett Blackmore facts: Age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Marcel Somerville and his wife Rebecca Vieira tied the knot in 2022

Is Marcel still married? Love Island star’s explosive split from wife Rebecca explained

Who is Snail on the Masked Singer?

Who is Snail on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer