John Aiken facts: MAFS expert's age, wife, children and Instagram revealed
27 January 2025, 14:57
MAFS Australia expert John Aiken has become a fan favourite so here is everything you need to know about the TV star including his age, wife, kids and Instagram.
Listen to this article
Married At First Sight Australia expert John Aiken is known for his no-nonsense attitude, often pulling up contestants on their poor behaviour.
After making a name for himself alongside fellow gurus Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla, John has continued to expand his MAFS empire, by appearing on the New Zealand version of the show as well.
Now as MAFS Australia season 12 begins to air Down Under, viewers are keen to learn more about the relationship expert.
How old is John, who is his wife, does he have any children and what is his Instagram?
How old is John Aiken?
John was born on July 3rd 1970, and celebrated his 54th birthday in 2024.
Prior to joining the expert MAFS panel, John was a professional cricketer who played for Auckland and Wellington.
Who is John Aiken's wife?
MAFS star John is married to Kelly Swanson-Roe, 50, with the pair celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary in 2025.
Speaking to the New Zealand Herald about their relationship, John revealed: "Kelly and I, we are very much a team. We will debrief at the end of the day and make sure we side with one another. We don’t dish out solutions; we listen – that’s a big part of it."
- Read more: Meet Eliot from MAFS Australia: Age, job and Instagram revealed
- Read more: Meet Lauren from MAFS Australia: Age, job, Instagram and Jono McCullough romance revealed
Does John Aiken have any children?
John shares two children with his wife, Aston, 13, and Piper, 10.
Speaking to Mosman Living, John opened up about the best thing about fatherhood, stating: "Being there for them when they’ve had a rough day or something has set them back.
"Kids can take things so personally at times, so it feels great to be able to sit with Aston or Piper and support them through disappointments, so they can see things more objectively and feel better about their world. Just to see the smile on their faces when I can talk something through with them, and they know that I’m in their corner, is gold!"
What is John Aiken's Instagram?
Fans can follow John on Instagram @johnaikenlive where he currently boats over 143,000 followers.
The relationship guru often shares images of his family as well as his business ventures.
- Read more: Mel Schilling cancer journey: Inside MAFS expert's health battle
- Read more: Meet Carina from MAFS Australia: Age, job and Instagram revealed
- Read more: Where are the cast of MAFS UK 2024 now?