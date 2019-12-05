Gavin and Stacey Christmas special 2019: The full plot has finally been revealed

By Naomi Bartram

The synopsis for Gavin and Stacey’s reunion episode has finally been revealed ahead of the festive episode.

Following months of waiting, we’re finally getting closer to the epic Christmas episode of Gavin and Stacey.

And after teasing us with a hilarious trailer over the weekend, now bosses have shared some more exciting details about the plot.

Releasing a full-length synopsis, the story starts by reminding fans it’s been ten years since we last went to Billericay to spend Christmas with the Shipmans and the Wests.

It reads: “This year we’re off to Wales for the festivities, where Bryn (Rob Brydon) is cooking dinner for over thirteen people. Understandably he’s tense.

The whole gang are back together. Picture: BBC

"Pam (Alison Steadman) would secretly prefer to spend Christmas in Essex as she finds Gwen’s (Melanie Walters) house a bit lacking. But the deal has always been that they alternate every year, and this time it’s the turn of the Wests to host Christmas with everyone under one small roof."

While Stacey was pregnant their first baby all the way back in 2010, their child is now ten-years-old.

The synopsis continues: "For Gavin (Mathew Horne) and Stacey (Joanna Page), parenthood continues to present them with several challenges, their ‘baby’ now being ten. Smithy (James Corden), too, continues to commit to his fatherly role, making the journey to Barry at weekends and every second Wednesday to see twelve-year-old Neil the Baby.

"Nessa (Ruth Jones) on the other hand adopts her own brand of Nessa-style mothering whilst Pam, Mick (Larry Lamb) and Gwen have become the epitome of doting grandparents.

"On Christmas Eve, Dawn (Julia Davis) makes a shocking discovery about Pete (Adrian Scarborough) that jeopardises their marriage (again) and a visit to the pub that night is an eye opener in more ways than one."

This comes after fans went wild for the minute-long trailer which was shared on James Corden’s Twitter.

In the beginning of the clip, Gavin can be seen opening his front door to best mate Smithy in a Santa hat, and they immediately start singing Elton John's Step Into Christmas.

Uncle Bryn is later seen in charge of making Christmas dinner, before Pete and Dawn Sutcliffe are back to their bickering ways.

As the family head to the pub, another moment sees Uncle Bryn looking very stressed as a plate of food smashes on the floor.

The video ends with everyone looking cheery as they party the night away in a pub.

The Gavin and Stacey Special will be on BBC One at 8:30pm on Christmas Day.