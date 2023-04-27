James Corden shares update on Gavin and Stacey return

James Cordon shares update on Gavin and Stacey return. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

James Corden is moving back to the UK after eight years hosting The Late Late Show – but does this mean a Gavin and Stacey reboot could be in thew works?

James Corden, 44, has shared an update on a potential Gavin and Stacey return.

The star, who co-wrote the hit series alongside life-long friend Ruth Jones, will be returning to the UK after eight years in the US hosting The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Speaking to The Sun, James said he had met up with Ruth over Christmas and while it doesn't sound like there are any plans at the moment to bring the series back, it does seem like there could be a chance in the future.

The last time we saw Nessa, Smithy, Gavin and Stacey was over Christmas 2019 when the writing duo bought the show back for a one-off special.

James Corden has been the host of The Late Late Show since 2015 but will soon be returning to the UK. Picture: Alamy

The episode bought in a massive 18million views and saw Nessa and Smithy involved in a cliffhanger which saw the Welsh icon propose to the Essex lad.

Speaking about the future of the show, James said: “In truth Ruth and I met up at Christmas… and I know it will be a disappointment, but we didn’t talk about it in life-growing forms.

“We talked about who we had spoken to from the cast recently, but that was about it."

James Corden starred alongside co-writer Ruth Jones as Smithy in Gavin and Stacey. Picture: Alamy

He went on: “It is wonderful people loved the characters that much and whenever I’m back home, and chat with the cabbies they say, ‘You’ve done well for yourself’. It's lovely.

Related video:

James Corden says he wants his kids to grow up in the UK

“But now people only want a good show. I don’t think about [Smithy and Nessa’s future] until Ruth and I are in a room. We cannot write remotely; we tried it when I was in New York with The History Boys and we tried it over Skype, and we couldn’t do it."

James finished by saying: “It is whether we decide to get into a room together and honestly I could not tell you what the chances are of that. We both have to be ready and right.”

Read more: