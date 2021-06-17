Friends cast sing along to I’ll Be There For You with James Corden in emotional Carpool Karaoke

The cast of Friends delivered an impromptu performance of I'll Be There For You on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The Friends Reunion might be over, but luckily the cast are still treating us to some backstage snippets.

In fact, our favourite stars of the sitcom appeared on Wednesday's edition of the Late Late Show with James Corden when they took part in a round of Carpool Karaoke.

The segment began with presenter James driving a cart around the Warner Bros studios, where Friends was filmed.

Jennifer Aniston and Matt Le Blanc joined James Corden for Carpool Karaoke. Picture: The Late Late Show with James Corden

He then picked up David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry on the way as they chatted about the reunion.

Of course, James couldn’t help but break out into an impromptu episode of Carpool Karaoke as he turned on the Friends’ theme tune.

As the iconic song I’ll Be There For You by The Rembrandts played out, everyone sang along.

The rest of the clip saw the Friends cast opening up about reunited on the set.

"It was a really moving and emotional experience to be on the set," Ross Geller actor David said.

He then added: "And then to finally be in the same room together after all this time, was really kind of beautiful."

Lisa - who played Phoebe Buffay - then wiped away a tear as she said: "I've got a bit teary," with Courteney adding: "It is emotional, it's a big deal we're doing this, we're all in the car together with you."

Elsewhere, James took a tour of the Friends set, where he checked out Chandler and Monica’s old apartment.

He then quizzed the cast in Central Perk, where Lisa was named as the actor who laughed the most during filming.

David was also voted the best dancer, while Jennifer was the star who stole the most clothes from their character’s wardrobe.

This comes after Friends: The Reunion aired on May 27 and saw the original cast reuniting on set for the first time since the show stopped airing in 2004.

During the special, Jennifer and David, who played Rachel Green and Ross Gellar, even revealed they ‘had a crush’ on each other in real life during the first series.