Friends The Reunion: Fans rejoice as Lady Gaga performs 'Smelly Cat' with Lisa Kudrow

Lady Gaga performed during the Friends Reunion. Picture: HBO Max/Sky

Was Lady Gaga in Friends? Watch her perform with Lisa Kudrow...

Lady Gaga joined the cast of Friends for their special Reunion special on Thursday.

The 35-year-old delighted fans of the sitcom when she performed the iconic ‘Smelly Cat’ song alongside Lisa Kudrow.

During the special, Lisa - who played Phoebe Buffay in Friends - began playing her song on the guitar while sitting inside the iconic Central Perk set.

She was then interrupted by Lady Gaga, who walked in the door dressed exactly like Phoebe, and asked if she could join in.

smelly cat - lisa kudrow ft lady gaga pic.twitter.com/KpGkGaLkNN — qiqi ✦ FRIENDS REUNION (@pizzasexntrolls) May 27, 2021

As Gaga belted out the lyrics, Lisa told her she wasn't 'too bad', before joking: “That was so great... I still think it’s better when it’s just me.”

The pair were then joined by several gospel singers for the final few lyrics.

In a sweet moment, Gaga then reflected on how Friends had inspired her when she was younger, telling Lisa how important her character was.

She said: “Thank you for being the person for all of us on Friends who was, I’m not sure if this is the right way to say it, but the different one or the one who was really herself.”

Lady Gaga appeared on Friends. Picture: HBO/Sky Atlantic

Friends fans were over the moon with the cameo, as one wrote on Twitter: “Absolute sweethearts. Thank u @ladygaga & @LisaKudrow for this amazing duet!!”

A second wrote: “Omg #LadyGaga and #Phoebe singing #SmellyCat #FriendsReunion amazing.”

Another joked: “Naaahhh @ladygaga .. you are an amazing singer but when it comes to Smelly Cats.. no one can beat Phoebe Buffay! Not a chance.”

Lady Gaga is a huge Friends fan. Picture: HBO/Sky Atlantic

Was Lady Gaga in Friends?

No, Lady Gaga was never in the original Friends series but she is a huge fan.

Ben Winston, the director and producer of Friends: The Reunion, opened up about how the duet came about.

Lisa agreed that having Gaga join her on the sofa "would be the ultimate one because she associates with and feels close to Phoebe in so many ways."

Ben said: "That was a really beautiful moment and Lady Gaga jumped at the chance to do it."

