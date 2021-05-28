The best Friends memes and reactions to the reunion episode

The best Friends memes and reactions to the reunion episode. Picture: HBO / Netflix

Millions of fans around the world tuned into Friends: The Reunion.

Friends may have concluded almost twenty years ago, but it remains one of the most beloved series of all-time.

Running between 1994-2004, the 90s sitcom follows six pals as they negotiate relationships, difficult career choices and living in New York City.

The combination of relatable storylines and comforting nostalgia has significantly contributed to the show's enduring popularity and success.

Naturally, millions tuned in to watch the one-off episode (which made its debut on May 27), sharing their thoughts and feelings online about the event.

READ MORE: Here's where the Friends characters are now (probably)

READ MORE: Inside the LA mega mansions where the cast of Friends live

Here are just some of the best memes and reactions to the Friends reunion episode.

So Paul Rudd was there...?

Paul Rudd did make a cameo as Ant-Man#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/cDBBxWaVI6 — omkar (@omviously) May 28, 2021

Life-altering news

Me after David and Jennifer confessed that they had a crush on one another and let their feelings and tension flow through Ross and Rachel #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/BQEq7IQWFL — diellza (@diellzakaba) May 28, 2021

#FriendsReunion I cried harder at this than I knew was possible. This show just got so real 🦞🦞 pic.twitter.com/l45yDqxQwl — Jeremy 🇺🇸 (@exaltedmindset) May 28, 2021

Umm...please can we see the deleted scenes?

jennifer aniston tried rachel green’s trifle and we didn’t even get to see it #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/sOuzrWp7vo — nicole (@anistonily) May 28, 2021

What a gent!

You okay, hun?

We <3 Phoebe

no one could’ve played phoebe buffay better than lisa kudrow.#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/sxIOx7xLe1 — ᴴ (@hiddlouistan) May 27, 2021

When Lady Gaga looks more like Phoebe than Phoebe does...

I’m sorry but Lady Gaga can make Smelly Cat absolutely slap pic.twitter.com/V9DgdcJbso — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) May 27, 2021

People were torn over the host

Friends reunion…. hosted by James Corden. pic.twitter.com/hnk6rTp7kl — Paul (@Lionbites) May 27, 2021

Me watching the friends reunion behind the scenes clips vs when it cuts back to James Corden in the studio pic.twitter.com/OTMo0oGEmR — Kevoncé (@Kevin_F97) May 27, 2021

We love to see it

Serving looks since '96

matt leblanc as joey tribbiani

1996. 2021. pic.twitter.com/av4fgmipAR — court (@jenaniiiston) May 21, 2021

These two!

Find someone who would look at you the way Chandler (Mathew Perry) looks at Joey(Matt LeBlanc) 🥺❤️#FriendsTheReunion #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/XY6o3BFo3Y — manoj (@ayyo_raama) May 27, 2021

You can stream Friends: The Reunion on NOW TV now.