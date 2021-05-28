The best Friends memes and reactions to the reunion episode

28 May 2021, 15:56

The best Friends memes and reactions to the reunion episode
The best Friends memes and reactions to the reunion episode. Picture: HBO / Netflix

Millions of fans around the world tuned into Friends: The Reunion.

Friends may have concluded almost twenty years ago, but it remains one of the most beloved series of all-time.

Running between 1994-2004, the 90s sitcom follows six pals as they negotiate relationships, difficult career choices and living in New York City.

The combination of relatable storylines and comforting nostalgia has significantly contributed to the show's enduring popularity and success.

Naturally, millions tuned in to watch the one-off episode (which made its debut on May 27), sharing their thoughts and feelings online about the event.

READ MORE: Here's where the Friends characters are now (probably)

READ MORE: Inside the LA mega mansions where the cast of Friends live

Here are just some of the best memes and reactions to the Friends reunion episode.

So Paul Rudd was there...?

Life-altering news

Umm...please can we see the deleted scenes?

What a gent!

You okay, hun?

We <3 Phoebe

When Lady Gaga looks more like Phoebe than Phoebe does...

People were torn over the host

We love to see it

Serving looks since '96

These two!

You can stream Friends: The Reunion on NOW TV now.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Mark Heap played Jim in Friday Night Dinner

Who plays Jim in Friday Night Dinner and how old is he now?

Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox will be back on our screens

Why is Gogglebox not on tonight and when will it back?

Dog owners who spend £300 on vet bills find out lurcher with 'limp' was copying owner on crutches

Dog owners who spent £300 on vet bills find out lurcher with 'limp' was copying owner

This Morning

Who are you destined to end up with?

QUIZ: Which Harry Potter character is your soulmate?

Lifestyle

Paul Ritter played Martin Goodman in Friday Night Dinner

Friday Night Dinner anniversary special: Everything you need to know about the late Paul Ritter

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celebrity will reportedly be returning to its home in Australia

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! to return to Australia after government give the green light
Peter Andre sent love to Harvey on his birthday

Peter Andre says Harvey Price is 'the greatest' in birthday tribute

Celebrities

Here's what the cast of Friday Night Dinner are doing now

Friday Night Dinner cast: How old are the stars now and what are they doing?
Azaylia tragically died last month

Ashley Cain shares video of heartbreaking speech from daughter Azaylia's funeral

Celebrities

Hunted is back on Channel 4 later this year

Channel 4's Hunted is looking for new contestants - this is how to apply