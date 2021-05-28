The best Friends memes and reactions to the reunion episode
28 May 2021, 15:56
Millions of fans around the world tuned into Friends: The Reunion.
Friends may have concluded almost twenty years ago, but it remains one of the most beloved series of all-time.
Running between 1994-2004, the 90s sitcom follows six pals as they negotiate relationships, difficult career choices and living in New York City.
The combination of relatable storylines and comforting nostalgia has significantly contributed to the show's enduring popularity and success.
Naturally, millions tuned in to watch the one-off episode (which made its debut on May 27), sharing their thoughts and feelings online about the event.
Here are just some of the best memes and reactions to the Friends reunion episode.
So Paul Rudd was there...?
Paul Rudd did make a cameo as Ant-Man#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/cDBBxWaVI6— omkar (@omviously) May 28, 2021
Life-altering news
Me after David and Jennifer confessed that they had a crush on one another and let their feelings and tension flow through Ross and Rachel #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/BQEq7IQWFL— diellza (@diellzakaba) May 28, 2021
He’s her lobster 🥺🦞 #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/xdIiYrE3yW— Karine Charlebois (@Karine_Ch) May 28, 2021
#FriendsReunion I cried harder at this than I knew was possible. This show just got so real 🦞🦞 pic.twitter.com/l45yDqxQwl— Jeremy 🇺🇸 (@exaltedmindset) May 28, 2021
Umm...please can we see the deleted scenes?
jennifer aniston tried rachel green’s trifle and we didn’t even get to see it #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/sOuzrWp7vo— nicole (@anistonily) May 28, 2021
What a gent!
my favorite scene💓#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/8wjFUO9y4e— titì👼🏼 (@eesticazz) May 28, 2021
You okay, hun?
Me the whole time #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/n3FTgy1OL6— Maiah Ocando (@MaiahOcando) May 28, 2021
We <3 Phoebe
phoebe screaming "my eyes, my eyes!" will FOREVER be iconic #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/UuSGAevHtk— yoloyoloyo🤓 (@pri1606) May 27, 2021
no one could’ve played phoebe buffay better than lisa kudrow.#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/sxIOx7xLe1— ᴴ (@hiddlouistan) May 27, 2021
When Lady Gaga looks more like Phoebe than Phoebe does...
I’m sorry but Lady Gaga can make Smelly Cat absolutely slap pic.twitter.com/V9DgdcJbso— Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) May 27, 2021
People were torn over the host
Friends reunion…. hosted by James Corden. pic.twitter.com/hnk6rTp7kl— Paul (@Lionbites) May 27, 2021
Me watching the friends reunion behind the scenes clips vs when it cuts back to James Corden in the studio pic.twitter.com/OTMo0oGEmR— Kevoncé (@Kevin_F97) May 27, 2021
We love to see it
Richard, Gunther, Janice, Jacka nd Judy. EVERY FREAKING CAST PEOPLE were back😭😂❤#FriendsTheReunion #Friends pic.twitter.com/NFsDjvkiav— sheetal. (@__fantasyy) May 27, 2021
Serving looks since '96
matt leblanc as joey tribbiani— court (@jenaniiiston) May 21, 2021
1996. 2021. pic.twitter.com/av4fgmipAR
These two!
Find someone who would look at you the way Chandler (Mathew Perry) looks at Joey(Matt LeBlanc) 🥺❤️#FriendsTheReunion #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/XY6o3BFo3Y— manoj (@ayyo_raama) May 27, 2021
