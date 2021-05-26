Where do the Friends cast live? Inside their LA mega mansions

Inside the swanky LA homes of the Friends cast. Picture: Instagram

We need to get us some of that Friends money!

It's no secret that the cast of Friends all made some serious dollar from the 90s sitcom.

Not only were the stars each making $1million per episode by seasons nine and ten, they have all gone on to carve successful careers for themselves in Hollywood and beyond.

Whilst the majority of the Friends cast live in and around Los Angeles, California, they each have several properties under their belts and are no strangers to the lucrative world of real estate.

Here, we take a brief look at the stars' stunningly swanky pads - from Jennifer Aniston's boujee Beverly Hills retreat, to Courteney Cox's Malibu beach house and David Schwimmer's New York townhouse.

Jennifer Aniston

Previously, Aniston shared a dreamy Bel-Air property with her ex-husband Justin Theroux, which featured in Architectural Digest back in 2018.

Two years later, she also sold another property she had owned with Brad Pitt for a whopping £25million.

After her split from Theroux, Jen then moved into an equally boujee pad in Los Angeles' prestigious Beverly Hills neighbourhood.

Since joining the 'Gram, Jen has granted fans a sneak peek into her lavish lifestyle, snapping shots from her glamorous den.

"Friendsgiving"

Celebrating with pals Courteney Cox, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman and ex Justin, Jen shared a few snaps of her 2019 Thanksgiving spread with her 36.8million followers.

Golden Globes prep

Ahead of the 2019 Golden Globes, Aniston posted a picture of herself in a stunning black Dior gown onto her grid.

The first snap in the carousel reveals her gorgeous balcony - and the stunning views from her property.

The marble tub

Jen's post-SAG Awards snap of yet another custom Dior dress also gave us a glimpse of her elegant bathroom.

Her dress is draped over the side of the bath, her heels have been kicked off - oh, and her award is perched on the side.

Lord Chesterfield

Whilst introducing fans to her adorable new pooch, Jen showed us a little more of her home's gorgeous interior.

From real wood flooring to house plants and statement sideboards - we're loving the vibe!

Courteney Cox

Monica's purple apartment couldn't be further from actress Courteney Cox's home in Malibu.

Speaking to AD back in 2017, Cox said: "This is a house I’ll never move from—it really is so special to me." And it's not hard to see why.

From the humungous, gleaming white kitchen she frequently posts recipe videos from, to her envy-inducing sea views, BBQ area and pool — the house is a Californian boho dream.

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry also calls Malibu his home — but perhaps not for much longer.

His modern pad on the coast is currently on sale for an eye-watering $14.95million (£10.56million).

As well as sharing snaps of his cosy fire pit and dog Alfred posing in the garden, the Chandler actor gave his followers a glimpse of his ocean views.

Lisa Kudrow

The Phoebe Buffay actor owns a sprawling Beverly Hills home, with wooden ceiling beams and spacious outdoor area.

The Friends star also sold her breath-taking Utah chalet last year for an impressive $3.6million. You can check it out here.

David Schwimmer

Much like his Friends co-stars, Schwimmer has a few properties under his belt, with a townhouse in New York's East Village and a Chicago loft.

In 2011, Schwimmer also listed his Mediterranean-style LA mansion - complete with pool, nine bedrooms and tennis court.

David Schwimmer gave fans a glimpse of his New York home during a TV appearance. Picture: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Matt Le Blanc

While Matt also lives in sunny California, he's extremely private about his home.

In the trailer for the reunion episode, the Joey Tribbiani actor recalls seeing his house on TV: "On the TV was an aerial shot of each of our houses. And I remember looking at it, going 'what the?! ...my roof is a mess!'"

Friends: The Reunion airs on HBO Max on May 27