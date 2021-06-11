You can now book a Friends cruise where you can 'eat like Joey and shop like Rachel'

11 June 2021, 11:33 | Updated: 11 June 2021, 11:44

You can now book a Friends cruise
You can now book a Friends cruise. Picture: Getty Images

A cruise for Friends fans is setting sail in 2022 - here's how you can book...

If you absolutely loved the Friends Reunion last month, we have the perfect holiday for you.

Fans of the sitcom can now book to stay on a cruise ship where they can live like the stars of the show.

Aptly named ‘Cruise with Friends’, the creators have said passengers should "Get ready to eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, yoga like Phoebe and dig like Ross".

Thee Friends cruise has a trivia game
Thee Friends cruise has a trivia game. Picture: Getty Images

Lucky passengers can also take part in a trivia game just like the gang did in The One with the Embryos, but it’s probably best not to bet your apartment.

There will also be a chance to dress up like your favourite characters and follow recipes that would be right at home in Monica’s kitchen.

The cruise is a week long and starts on May 15 from Florida, before travelling through the Grand Cayman and Mexico.

Day trip options include a visit to the Key West Tropical Forest, tequila and rum tastings, a helicopter journey over Grand Cayman's famous Seven Mile Beach and a beach cleanup project.

Friends fans can book a cruise
Friends fans can book a cruise. Picture: Getty Images

Taking place on board Celebrity Cruises' ship Celebrity Equinox, holidaymakers will also get to enjoy a luxurious cabin, as well as pools and hot tubs, a spa, nightclub and ten different restaurants.

Though the boat can hold about 2,800 passengers, the Friends sailing trip will only allow 500 guests to book.

If you’re desperate to get your hands on tickets, prices start at $1,648.66 per person (around £1169.25) for an inside stateroom up to $3,048.66 (£2,155.23) for a Sky Suite with Veranda.

All stateroom rates are inclusive of free Wi-Fi, all meals, 24-hour room service, all the shows, onboard premium beverage package, and $150 (around £106) credit towards excursions.

For more information, head over to the Cruise with Friends website now.

Before you start planning your holiday, it’s important to check travel updates as the Foreign Office is currently advising against cruise travel.

Cruise With Friends Fans At Sea is a fan based event and is not endorsed by Warner Brothers.

