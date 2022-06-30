Stranger Things season 4 part 2 episode lengths revealed

30 June 2022, 17:44

There's two extra-long episodes being released on Friday to finish off Stranger Things 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

How long are the final episodes of Stranger Things 4 part 2?

Stranger Things 4 will return on Friday, July 1, with the final two episodes of the series.

The hit Netflix show, created by The Duffer Brothers, released the first volume of the fourth season last month which included seven explosive episodes.

The second part, however, will only feature two episodes - although they will be considerably longer than usual.

Here's everything you need to know:

Stranger Things 4 will be released onto Netflix in the UK at 8:00am on July 1
How long are the final episodes of Stranger Things 4 part 2?

Stranger Things fans who have patiently been awaiting the final episodes of the fourth season will only have two episodes to watch on Friday.

The first episode of volume two (the eighth episode overall) will have a run time of one hour and 25 minutes.

The second and final episode (ninth overall) will have a run time of two and a half hours.

This means, if you're binging the entire finale in one sitting, you need around four hours free.

The final episodes of Stranger Things 4 will see the Hawkins gang attempt to destroy Vecna
What time will Stranger Things 4 Part 2 be on Netflix in the UK?

The second part of the fourth series of Stranger Things will drop on Netflix on Friday at midnight in the US.

It will be available from 8:00am on the streaming platform in the UK.

