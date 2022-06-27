Is Stranger Things 4 the final series?

Will this be the final series of Stranger Things? Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

Stranger Things 4 will continue on Friday, July 1, but are these the last episodes of the show?

Stranger Things returned earlier this year with the fourth series of the hit Netflix show.

The latest series of the popular sci-fi drama, starring the talents of Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder and Gaten Matarazzo, has been split into two parts, with the second being released on Friday, July 1.

Stranger Things fans are patiently waiting to find out the fate of their favourite Hawkins residents following the confirmation in the final episode of part one that Vecna is actually Eleven's former acquaintance Number One.

But with so many characters at risk and a dark second part looming, many fans have been questioning whether this is the final series of Stranger Things.

The Duffer Brothers have confirmed that series four will not be the final instalment of Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix

Is Stranger Things 4 the final series?

In short, no. The fourth series of Stranger Things will not be the last.

This has been confirmed by one part of the Duffer Brothers, Ross Duffer, who confirmed the show will return in the future.

Talking to Hollywood Reporter, he explained: "We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show.

"Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

The second part of Stranger Things 4 will be on Netflix on Friday, July 1. Picture: Netflix

When is Stranger Things 4 Part 2 out?

Stranger Things 4 Part 2 will be released onto Netflix on Friday, July 1.

You can stream the entire series now on Netflix.