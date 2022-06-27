How many episodes does Stranger Things 4 Part 2 have and how long are they?

27 June 2022, 15:34

There will only be two episodes released in the second part of Stranger Things 4
There will only be two episodes released in the second part of Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stranger Things 4 will come to an end with two supersized episodes.

Stranger Things 4 Part 2 will drop on Netflix this Friday, July 1, a month after the first instalment was released.

The hit sci-fi series will return with the fourth season finale, which will see Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Will and the rest of the gang attempt to destroy Vecna.

The second part of the fourth series is set to be as dramatic as ever, with the lives of our favourite Hawkins residents left up in the air.

And, with two supersized episodes to finish the series off, we're preparing ourselves for some shocking scenes.

Stranger Things 4 will end with two supersized episodes
Stranger Things 4 will end with two supersized episodes. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in Stranger Things 4 Part 2?

While part one of Stranger Things 4 had a total of seven episodes, the second part will only have two episodes.

However, they will be considerably longer than usual Stranger Things episodes.

How long are the episodes of Stranger Things 4 Part 2?

While we only have two episodes to look forward to on Friday, these episodes will run for a lot longer than usual.

The first episode of part two (the eighth episode of the entire season) will be one hour and 25 minutes long.

The second episode (the ninth episode of the entire season and the final) is around two and a half hours long.

The finale of Stranger Things 4 will be around two and a half hours long
The finale of Stranger Things 4 will be around two and a half hours long. Picture: Netflix

When is Stranger Thing 4 Part 2 being released?

Stranger Things 4 Part 2 will be released onto Netflix on Friday, July 1.

What time will Stranger Things 4 Part 2 be on Netflix?

The second part of the fourth series of Stranger Things will drop on Netflix on Friday at midnight.

This means – if you're not watching in through the night – you'll have to work hard to avoid spoilers throughout Friday.

You can stream part one of Stranger Things 4 and the rest of the show on Netflix now.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who will be the next to fall victim to Vecna?

Who dies in Stranger Things 4?

Your need-to-know on Love Island's Jay

Who is Love Island's Jay Younger? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Your need-to-know on Love Island star Indiyah

Who is Love Island's Indiyah Polack? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Love Island viewers want to know how old Dami Hope is

How old is Dami Hope from Love Island?

The finale of Stranger Things 4 will be dropped on Netflix this Friday

What time is Stranger Things 4 Part 2 released onto Netflix?

Trending on Heart

Your need-to-know on Luca Bish

Who is Love Island's Luca Bish? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Will this be the final series of Stranger Things?

Is Stranger Things 4 the final series?

Gemma is competing on the 2022 series of Love Island

Who is Love Island's Gemma Owen? Age, job and Instagram revealed
A mum has said she wants to charge her teenager for picking her up from work

Mum divides opinion after demanding teenage daughter pay for lifts home from work

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon admits posing in swimwear is 'daunting' as she fears trolling

Stacey Solomon admits posing in swimwear is 'daunting' as she fears trolling

Celebrities

A school has been criticised by a mum

Mum hits out at school after pupils forced to wear blazers during heatwave

News

A woman decided to charge guests for unlimited drinks at her wedding (stock images)

'I charged my wedding guests £12 for unlimited drinks - was I being selfish?'

Lifestyle

Gogglebox star Fred Sirieix's secret romance with fiancée Fruitcake

Inside Gogglebox star Fred Sirieix's secret romance with fiancée Fruitcake

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a Karen Millen dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue midi dress from Karen Millen

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has opened up about Joe Swash's stag do

Stacey Solomon jokes about photos of Joe Swash ‘talking to a girl’ on stag do

Celebrities

What is going on here? We're baffled!

Whose legs are whose? Optical illusion of couple hugging leaves people baffled

Lifestyle

The live-action remake of Hercules will be directed by Guy Ritchie

First details about Disney's Hercules live-action remake released

Lifestyle

Antigoni Buxton joined the Love Island line up

Who is Love Island star Antigoni Buxton? Age, parents and famous ex revealed
Here's how old the Love Island contestants are

Love Island 2022 cast ages: How old are the contestants?

Here's when Casa Amor could start

When is Casa Amor on Love Island season 8?