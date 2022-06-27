How many episodes does Stranger Things 4 Part 2 have and how long are they?

There will only be two episodes released in the second part of Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

Stranger Things 4 will come to an end with two supersized episodes.

Stranger Things 4 Part 2 will drop on Netflix this Friday, July 1, a month after the first instalment was released.

The hit sci-fi series will return with the fourth season finale, which will see Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Will and the rest of the gang attempt to destroy Vecna.

The second part of the fourth series is set to be as dramatic as ever, with the lives of our favourite Hawkins residents left up in the air.

And, with two supersized episodes to finish the series off, we're preparing ourselves for some shocking scenes.

Stranger Things 4 will end with two supersized episodes. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in Stranger Things 4 Part 2?

While part one of Stranger Things 4 had a total of seven episodes, the second part will only have two episodes.

However, they will be considerably longer than usual Stranger Things episodes.

How long are the episodes of Stranger Things 4 Part 2?

While we only have two episodes to look forward to on Friday, these episodes will run for a lot longer than usual.

The first episode of part two (the eighth episode of the entire season) will be one hour and 25 minutes long.

The second episode (the ninth episode of the entire season and the final) is around two and a half hours long.

The finale of Stranger Things 4 will be around two and a half hours long. Picture: Netflix

When is Stranger Thing 4 Part 2 being released?

Stranger Things 4 Part 2 will be released onto Netflix on Friday, July 1.

What time will Stranger Things 4 Part 2 be on Netflix?

The second part of the fourth series of Stranger Things will drop on Netflix on Friday at midnight.

This means – if you're not watching in through the night – you'll have to work hard to avoid spoilers throughout Friday.

You can stream part one of Stranger Things 4 and the rest of the show on Netflix now.