What time is Stranger Things 4 Part 2 released onto Netflix?

The finale of Stranger Things 4 will be dropped on Netflix this Friday. Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

When is Stranger Thing 4 Part 2 released onto Netflix and what time will it be on the streaming service?

Stranger Things 4 has been a huge series for the hit sci-fi drama, and the fact they've split the season into two parts has only left fans more intrigued.

The first part of the fourth series ended with a huge twist as we found out that Vecna is in fact one of Eleven's old acquaintances from the lab, Number One.

With so many of our favourite Hawkins residents in peril, fans of the show have been counting down the days until the second part is dropped on Netflix.

Here's everything you need to know from release date to time:

Stranger Things 4 Part 2 will drop on Netflix at midnight on July 1. Picture: Netflix

When is Stranger Thing 4 Part 2 being released?

Stranger Things 4 Part 2 will be released onto Netflix on Friday, July 1.

What time will Stranger Things 4 Part 2 be on Netflix?

The second part of the fourth series of Stranger Things will drop on Netflix on Friday at midnight.

This means – if you're not watching in through the night – you'll have to work hard to avoid spoilers throughout Friday.

You can stream part one of Stranger Things 4 and the rest of the show on Netflix now.