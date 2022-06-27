Who dies in Stranger Things 4?

Who will be the next to fall victim to Vecna? Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

Who dies in Stranger Things 4 and who do fans think will die in the part two?

Stranger Things returned to our screens recently with the fourth season of the hit sci-fi show.

The creators, the Duffer Brothers, have split the series into two parts, with volume two of season four being released on Friday, July 1.

The latest episodes of the Netflix hit show have been some of the best yet, with the second part looking to be even more shocking than the first.

And with so much excitement around the release of the final two episodes, many fans are attempting to guess what will happen and – more importantly – which of the beloved characters will die.

Stranger Things 4 will end with two supersized episodes. Picture: Netflix

Who has died in Stranger Things 4?

In the first part of Stranger Things 4, the unworldly villain Vecna claimed three lives in Hawkins.

First was cheerleader Chrissy, who was killed while with Eddie in his trailer, causing the Hellfire Club leader to go on the run over fears he would be blamed for her death.

Following Chrissy, Nancy's co-worker Fred is the next victim, being killed by Vecna on a road just minutes from the trailer site where Chrissy died.

Vecna also kills one of the school's basketball players, Patric, during the team's pursuit of Eddie.

The show then teases that main character Max will be the next person to die at the hands of Vecna after she starts having visions.

However, in one of the best scenes of the entire show, Max is saved by Dustin, Steve and Lucas after they work out a way to bring her back from the Upside Down – through music.

Chrissy was the first to fall victim to Vecna. Picture: Netflix

Who will die in Stranger Things 4 Part 2?

Of course, no one will know who – if anyone – will die in the second part of the fourth series of Stranger Things.

Fans still have their theories, however, which are mainly built on suspicion, the most recent trailer, and where the characters were left at the end of the first part.

One of the most popular predictions is that Steve Harrington will die in the final episodes of Stranger Things 4.

Fans of the show believe that the revival of the Steve and Nancy romance storyline has simply been put in place to reel us in before they kill him off.

Others believe that a very brief scene in the latest trailer (which shows Gaten Matarazzo's character screaming) could be showing Dustin's heartbreaking reaction to Steve's death, with the pair having formed a special bond over the years.

Others believe Will Byers will become Vecna's next victim, especially as we know that the creature hunts for people who have experienced trauma.

More theories predict new character Eddie won't make it into the fifth series of Stranger Things, while others are convinced Jonathan could be a goner.

A lot of Stranger Things fans think Steve will die in the final part of the series. Picture: Netflix

When is Stranger Thing 4 Part 2 being released?

Stranger Things 4 Part 2 will be released onto Netflix on Friday, July 1.

What time will Stranger Things 4 Part 2 be on Netflix?

The second part of the fourth series of Stranger Things will drop on Netflix on Friday at midnight.This means – if you're not watching in through the night – you'll have to work hard to avoid spoilers throughout Friday.