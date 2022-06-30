Stranger Things creators confirm there will be multiple deaths in season four finale

The Duffer Brothers confirmed that there will be multiple deaths in finale of Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

By Alice Dear

Stranger Things season four is set to come to an explosive end on Friday as part two drops on Netflix.

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have confirmed that there will be multiple character deaths in the finale of season four.

The Duffer Brothers dropped this bombshell ahead of the release of Stranger Things 4 Volume II on Friday, July 1.

The first seven episodes of the series have been building up to a massive ending, with the last episode revealing a huge plot twist that Vecna is actually Number One, the original child from Dr Brenner's experiment.

Now we know that whatever comes in the season four finale episodes, we're going to see multiple deaths.

Our favourite Hawkins residents will go up against Vecna in the final episodes of Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

While The Duffer Brothers confirmed the news that there will multiple deaths, it was actually Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) who first let slip the spoiler.

During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he told the host: "You can expect from Volume II, we’ve got some deaths coming, some gore, and a big–" before Jimmy's shocked face stopped him in his tracks.

He continued: "Well, you guys can assume that, obviously, somebody’s going to… (mimes dying)", before adding: "Well, I’m done here because you’re scaring me."

The Duffer Brothers confirmed to Variety that there will be a 'body count' in Stranger Things Volume II. Picture: Getty

More recently, however, it was the creators of Stranger Things that confirmed deaths are coming.

During an interview with Variety, the brothers were asked if there would be a "body count" in the finale, to which they replied: "For sure, for sure".

Of course, no one knows which characters won't make it to Stranger Things 5 – we'll just have to wait until Friday at 8:00AM to find out.

Read more: