This heartbreaking Stranger Things moment that was completely improvised

By Alice Dear

Stranger Things 4 Volume II bought viewers to tears with its emotional scenes.

Stranger Things 4 Volume II dropped onto Netflix last week, and since then fans of the hit show have been binging the final scenes of the fourth season.

The finale bought us the death of the much loved character Eddie Munson, the return of Eleven's powers and the *almost* death of Max Mayfield.

During the final episode, Max places herself as bait for the otherworldly villain Vecna by entering the old Creel house with her on-off boyfriend Lucas and his sister Erica.

In the emotional scenes, Max has her arms and legs broken by Vecna before he attempt to take her eyes.

However, Eleven manages to escape from her restraints in the Upside Down to stop him before he finishes the job.

With that, Max returns to the real world where a panicked Lucas holds her close as he attempts to comfort her and keep her alive.

One of the most heartbreaking moments was when Lucas started screaming for his sister, Erica, to help him as Max starts to fade.

This moment, it has been revealed, was improvised by actor Caleb McLaughlin who has portrayed Lucas since the show launched back in 2016.

Sharing the information on Twitter, the writers of Stranger Things shared a picture of the heartbreaking moment with the caption: "'Erica, help' was improvised by Caleb."

Many people have called Caleb's acting Emmy-worthy as they shared how emotional the scene made them feel.

“Erica, help” was improvised by Caleb. pic.twitter.com/9g5etO5VAz — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 2, 2022

The writers also shared the information that a kiss between Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers was improvised by the actors David Harbour and Winona Ryder.

The kiss happens in the scene where Jim, Joyce and Murray re-enter the Russian prison to destroy the Demogoron.

The moment when the Hawkins gang are practicing before they attack Vecna also included an unscripted moment from Joseph Quinn, who played Eddie Munson.

While practicing their fighting skills, Dustin and Eddie get into a play fight where the Hellfire Club leader tells his young pal to "never change".

The writers of Stranger Things said that the line where Eddie says "I love you, man" was improvised by Joseph in the moment and made it to the final cut.